Near-record apple crop expected this fall

By Joel Donofrio Yakima Herald-Republic

The potential exists for a near-record apple crop in the state this fall, but picking all those apples depends on whether enough workers are available during the upcoming harvest.

Officials with the Washington State Tree Fruit Association released their forecast for the 2025 fresh apple crop, and the 142 million standard 40-pound boxes predicted would be a significant increase over last fall’s 124 million box harvest.

While the forecast would match the previous record harvest for the state’s fresh apple crop, growers reported that labor shortages and market conditions may drive down the actual number of harvested apples, WSTFA President Jon DeVaney said in a news release.

“This year Washington has experienced favorable growing conditions and good fruit sizing despite drought conditions in the state that curtailed water supplies to some orchards,” DeVaney said. “Growers anticipate a large crop with great eating quality.

“However, challenging economic conditions including concerns about labor supply during harvest means that many growers will be more selective in what they pick,” he added. “As a result, there is a high probability that the final harvested crop will be smaller than the potential reflected in this forecast.”

Yakima Valley cherry growers faced similar issues this summer, as a strong crop was combined with fewer available workers to pick it. Some growers told the Yakima Herald-Republic there were 40% fewer domestic agricultural workers than usual for this year’s cherry harvest.

The apple forecast is based on a survey of WSTFA members and represents the best estimate of the total volume of apples harvested in 2025 that will be packed and sold on the fresh market. The estimate excludes apples sold to processors.

Apple harvest typically begins in late August and continues into November. As a result, this forecast is still subject to several months of variable weather, labor supply, and market conditions that can affect the final harvest total, the WSTFA noted in its news release.

Popularity of Cosmic Crisp keeps increasing

The 2025 crop forecast includes estimates of the most popular varieties of apples in Washington state orchards, and the recently-introduced Cosmic Crisp variety has now moved into the top five.

Developed by Washington State University specifically for Eastern Washington growing conditions, Cosmic Crisp has increased from roughly 1% of the state’s apple crop after its introduction in 2020 to 6% in 2023 and an estimated 9.6% this fall.

Gala remains the No. 1 apple variety at 18% of production, the WTSFA reported, followed by Honeycrisp at 15%. The latter moved ahead of Granny Smith (14.7%) and Red Delicious (12%) for the first time.

Fuji is forecast to be nearly 9.1% of the 2025 crop, Cripps Pink is projected at 6.4%, with Envy and Golden Delicious both at approximately 3.5%, and Ambrosia at 1%. All other varieties represent about 7%.

Washington’s growers are keeping up with consumer demand for organic apples, the WSTFA reported. Organics again represent 15% of this year’s overall crop, a sign that growers’ long-term investment in organics is paying off for them and the consumers they ultimately serve, DeVaney said.

Washington state produces more than 90% of the nation’s organic apples. All organic production is packed and marketed as USDA organic and WSTFA members continue to work on new strategies and techniques to deliver more organic apples, he added.

Derek Sandison, director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said apples are Washington’s leading agricultural commodity and represented 16% ($2 billion) of the state’s total farm-gate agricultural value in 2022. Nearly 30% of the harvest is exported.

“This year, even amid unusually warm and dry conditions, growing conditions remained strong overall and we are expecting another large harvest with high-quality fruit,” he said. “That’s a testament to our growers’ expertise and the strength of Washington’s apple industry.”

