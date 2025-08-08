‘Serving those who serve us’: 348 Golden Angels spreads joy to first responders

Being a first responder is no easy task. Whether putting out dangerous fires, answering 911 calls or addressing other emergencies, they have to face traumatizing situations on a regular basis.

A local nonprofit is looking to help with some furry four-legged friends.

Since 2022, 348 Golden Angels has brought their certified therapy canines to first responders across the Inland Northwest, lifting spirits with peaceful petting sessions and wagging tails.

Co-founders Kris and Shane Carney created the nonprofit after their brother-in-law and Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson died after working a 24-hour shift three years ago.

While the family was in the hospital waiting to hear about his condition, they were comforted by the Spokane Valley Firefighter chaplain and his therapy K9, Pierce. As they watched the goldendoodle make his way around the room, they noticed how quickly spirits were lifted just by the dog’s presence.

Following Patterson’s passing, they set out to give back to the community in his honor. Their organization’s name comes from Patterson’s badge number, 348.

“Our motto is serving those who serve us,” Kris Carney said.

Currently, their K9 crew is composed of three golden retrievers: certified therapy dogs Mango and Rayne, as well as their therapy-dog-in-training, Mitzi.

The dogs have visited a variety of places, from nursing homes to fire district defusing sessions to military funerals. Later this month, they’ll be present at The Wall That Heals exhibit, bringing comfort to Vietnam veterans and other people who attend the event.

Having multiple dogs is an advantage when dealing with emotional situations. The dogs’ empathetic nature means they can be easily exhausted by heavy feelings, so they will typically work in shifts to ease the workload.

“They can sense these emotions, and it really wears on them,” Shane Carney said. “That’s why at the VA Hospital hospice is always last, because there’s a lot of emotions.”

Watching the impact their dogs brings to the community has been gratifying for the co-founders. They have numerous stories of their goldens bringing smiles to strangers’ faces.

One interaction with Mango that sticks out happened during a debrief at a local fire station after a major incident.

“They were walking around, and one guy started getting visibly emotional, and I had her off leash,” Shane Carney said. “She went over and laid her head on his lap, and immediately he got a smile on.”

Another time while visiting the Veterans Hospital, a hospice patient was brought to tears by petting Mango, telling her owners that she “healed his soul.”

“Once you see somebody’s having a bad day, if a smile gets put on their face, that’s it,” Shane Carney said. “That’s your paycheck.”