This day in history: Grizzy bear attacked family in Glacier National Park. Fires were out of control. County poor farm bulged

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A grizzly bear mauled an Illinois family along the Grinell Glacier trail in Glacier National Park, badly injuring the father and two children, 11 and 7.

They surprised the bear, who was digging alongside the trail. The bear attacked the 11-year-old girl and when the mother intervened in an attempt to rescue her daughter “the bear jumped over her to attack the boy.” The bear also attacked the father before “romping into the woods.”

Despite serious injuries, the family managed to hike back down the trail, where they met another party that included a surgeon, who provided aid and accompanied the family to the hospital.

The girl suffered a crushed skull, broken nose and gashes around her forehead and chin. The father had a crushed arm and the boy had puncture wounds about his head. The mother suffered no wounds from the grizzly, but had abrasions from a fall during the attack,

From 1925: Wildfires continued to rage across large swaths of North Idaho.

“Showers of ashes are falling on Pierce City and Orofino, Idaho, and the smoke is so dense that residents of the towns are having difficulty breathing,” said the Spokane Chronicle.

Fires were also devastating vast areas in the Pend Oreille River and Priest Lake districts. The fires “have broken beyond control and are spreading over a large area.”

From the hardship beat: Increased illness and unemployment compelled the Spokane County Commission to allocate another $10,000 to the county’s “Indigent Fund.” H.W. Arvin, who led the program, told commissioners that there were 175 people in the county poor farm up from 100 that the farm usually housed. The boost moved county indigent spending to nearly $40,000 for the year.