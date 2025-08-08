This weekend will bring warmer temperatures to last into the beginning of next week, prompting heat advisory

Temperatures are ramping up in the Inland Northwest over the weekend, laying the groundwork for a hot start to next week.

Temperatures in Spokane are forecast to peak at 98 degrees on Monday and 99 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, prompting a heat advisory in effect from Monday afternoon to Tuesday night. The advisory applies to most counties East of the Cascades and across the Idaho panhandle, with the area south of Ellensburg under an extreme heat watch.

The heat will begin its return to the region as soon as Saturday, when temperatures in Spokane are forecast to reach highs of 89 degrees, followed by a Sunday topping at 94.

“It’s kind of a return to our hot temperatures for the summer,” said Charlotte Dewey, meteorologist at the NWS.

The past week’s atypical chill and occasional overcast conditions were thanks to a low pressure system that blanketed the region.

“Now we’re transitioning to a high pressure system, which is typically associated with warmer, calmer weather,” Dewey said, adding the system will influence weather across Northwestern states.

The heat isn’t forecast to linger much longer than midweek next week as yet another system works its way across the region to bring cooler temperatures, wind and not much in the way of precipitation.

A windy, dry spell after days of heat is a prime formula for fire risk, Dewey said, with the region in elevated fire conditions .

“Take precautions to not take part in activities that can start ignitions,” Dewey said. “Be aware of burn bans, whether you’re in the home or outdoors recreating, like camping or hiking.”

The state Department of Natural Resources has instituted a burn ban since mid-July, prohibiting all debris burning, campfires and permit burning, according to the department’s website that lists regional fire danger levels as “very high.”

While the summer season is winding to a close, Dewey said the region isn’t out of the woods for another heatwave after this weekend. In past years, late August has seen its fair share of scorching days.

“It’s not out of the question,” Dewey said.