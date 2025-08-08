Washington’s new Youth crisis hotline used 161 times in first year

A free hotline that connects Washington residents under 25 with trained crisis counselors received 161 reports in its first year, including for suicidal thoughts, child abuse and active threats, according to a report issued by the Washington Attorney General’s office.

The hotline, HearMeWA, launched in April 2024 and is available 24/7. It can be accessed via phone, text, app and the internet. According to the report, 19 other states offer a similar hotline.

During its first year of operation, the hotline most frequently received reports of bullying and cyberbullying. When contacted, assistance from the hotline can include de-escalation and referrals to other resources or local authorities.

“HearMeWA is a powerful source of connection offering support to anyone up to 25 years of age, at any time,” Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement. “Anywhere you are in Washington, you can contact the program via text, app, or phone, and get connected to services you need.”

According to the attorney general’s office, about half of the reports to the hotline were submitted by third parties, including friends and family members, while 43% of the submissions were self-reported.

About 57% of the reports were considered “critical,” which means they did not present an imminent risk or danger. Another 12% were classified as “Life-safety,” which means an action in progress required “immediate intervention.”

Two-thirds of the reports were sent to educational services, including schools and universities, while 14% required counselors to share information with local law enforcement. About 11% of the calls were referred to 911, while 8% were referred to child protective services.

The Legislature tasked the attorney general’s office with establishing the hotline in 2021.

“As the Chair of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Work group, we are looking everywhere for solutions to the youth mental health crisis,” Rep. Lisa Callan, D-Issaquah, said in a statement. “The HearMeWA program offers young people an easily accessible place to turn for support. I am encouraged to hear that the program reached so many youth in its first year of operation, and I look forward to working with the Attorney General’s Office, schools, community organizations, and others to continue to get the word out about this great resource.”