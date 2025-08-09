Mariners to honor Ichiro with statue at T-Mobile Park in 2026

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

Ichiro’s induction in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown will be immortalized with the fourth statue to be installed at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners announced Saturday night that a statue of Ichiro in his iconic batting stance at home plate will be unveiled at some point during the 2026 season. The announcement was part of Ichiro’s number retirement ceremony before the Mariners game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“In 2026, we will honor the most prolific hitter our game has ever seen – the man who holds the all-time record for hits in a season; the man who has more global hits than any other player in the history of baseball,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said as part of his remarks during the ceremony. “Next year, to celebrate his transcendent international role in baseball and his leadership of the Seattle Mariners, we will build a statue of Ichiro.”

Ichiro will be the fourth person to receive a statue around the stadium – all four members of the Hall of Fame. The statue on the outfield concourse of Dave Niehaus was first, followed by statues outside the stadium of Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.

There were no details provided about where Ichiro’s statue will be installed or an expected date for when it will be unveiled. The Mariners have already announced that Randy Johnson will have a ceremony to honor his time with the club and retire No. 51 in his honor – the same number that Ichiro wore during his career with the M’s.