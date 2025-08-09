Seahawks’ Tyrice Knight to miss ‘a couple weeks’ with medical issue

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

Former Seattle Seahawk and budding photographer Marshawn Lynch was back on the sidelines at practice Saturday as the team returned to work following Thursday’s preseason 23-23 tie against the Raiders.

Coach Mike Macdonald also revealed that inside linebacker Tyrice Knight is dealing with a medical issue as well as a recent knee injury, though he should be back for the regular season opener Sept. 7 against the 49ers.

Here are details on those items and more of what we learned at Seahawks practice:

Knight dealing with medical issue

Knight has been sidelined since early last week with a knee issue suffered in practice.

Macdonald said Knight is “getting close’’ to returning from the injury.

The bigger concern, Macdonald said, is a new and separate medical issue that has arisen.

“He also has another medical issue that we’re working through right now,’’ Macdonald said. “We’re not going to give you all the details on it, but we’re working through it, and we expect him to be back for the (season) opener. It’s going to be a couple weeks.”

Middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, whose father recently passed away, was also absent from practice to attend the funeral.

That had the Seahawks using Patrick O’Connell and Drake Thomas as the inside linebackers with the starting defense in practice Saturday. Josh Ross, who had been contending for a backup spot there, is out with a hand injury but expected back soon.

“I think Patty O’s (Patrick O’Connell) had a great camp,’’ Macdonald said. “Drake’s strung together a lot of great performances. Josh, he’s right in the mix. He will be back from his hand sooner or later. A lot of great competition there, but, you know, with T-Knight taking some time out here, there’s a great opportunity for guys to assert themselves.”

Seahawks ‘love’’ Lynch

Lynch, who spent some of the first half of Thursday’s game working as a photographer on the sidelines, was back at the VMAC Saturday talking with Macdonald and others before practice and also conducting some interviews for his “Da Get Got Pod.”

Lynch and Macdonald talked at length on the sidelines as the Seahawks warmed up. Lynch then watched much of practice from the sidelines, conversing with players throughout.

“It’s the best,’’ Macdonald said. “I’m glad he’s here. The guys love him. He’s got great advice for me, just bouncing ideas off him, he’s got a great perspective. Love him.”

What advice does Lynch give?

“I’ll leave that between us,’’ Macdonald said. “But it’s wise, trust me.”

Oluwatimi does some work as OL spots remain open

Center Olu Oluwatimi, sidelined for Thursday’s game due to a back issue, was back on the field Saturday but limited to only doing early work during nonteam sessions.

“He gave it a go today, and I think it just tightened up on him a little bit, so just as a precaution, we shut him down earlier in practice,’’ Macdonald said, adding that Oluwatimi will be back full go “probably tomorrow or early in the week, hopefully.”

When he was on the field Saturday, Oluwatimi worked with the first team at center alongside right tackle Abraham Lucas, right guard Anthony Bradford, left guard Grey Zabel and left tackle Charles Cross. Cross also is limited as he recovers from finger surgery. He is held out of team drills but takes part in early work.

While Oluwatimi and Bradford worked with the starters Saturday, Macdonald said both the center and right guard spots remain open. Jalen Sundell filled in for Oluwatimi with the starters during team drills and Sundell and Christian Haynes have also gotten snaps at right guard.

Macdonald said he wants to get through one more preseason game — Friday’s home contest against the Chiefs — before settling on the offensive line.

Macdonald has noted that the Chiefs are expected to play their starters some and the Seahawks will also likely try to play a lot of starters to get them some work. That could be pivotal for the open offensive line spots.

Zabel ‘did great job’

Zabel has had no competition from day one as the Seahawks expected the 18th overall pick to be a starter immediately.

Thursday’s game showed why as Zabel acquitted himself well after a shaky start.

As Macdonald noted, Zabel got pushed back by Raiders defensive lineman Jonah Laulu on the first play, which didn’t impact things as Drew Lock threw a quick out.

But from there, Macdonald said Zabel showed what the team hoped.

“He said he had an interesting first play,’’ Macdonald said. “But he regrouped and he did a great job. You can tell with these guys, there’s a lot of uncertainty going into the first game in the NFL, but I think they realize sooner than later that it’s just ball at the end of the day, trust your technique to go let it rip.”

Many observers lauded the play of Zabel in the aftermath of the game. But Macdonald said the team is taking it as simply what the team expected and part of his continued growth.

“We’re trying to make it an extension of every day that we operate on the practice field,’’ Macdonald said. “Any time we’re taking the field we’re trying to become the team we want to become. We’re trying to uphold the standard that we’ve created. And I think you’re seeing the extension of that, of things that he’s been doing throughout the whole process. It’s definitely a different setting, and you’ve got the blood pumping and nerves are rolling and all good stuff. He executed at a high level just like he’s been doing in practice.”

Griffin back on the field

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin got back on the field for the first time since the second training camp practice on July 25. He had been away from the team for a week-and-a-half dealing with a personal issue before returning last week.

Macdonald said he will be eased back into full action and Griffin spent the early part of practice doing some individual work with a trainer.

But Griffin got on the field for a few plays as an outside cornerback during team drills.

“He snuck in an extra couple of reps,’’ Macdonald said. “That wasn’t necessarily part of the plan, but that was great to see. He looks good out there.”

Griffin is expected to compete with Josh Jobe for the third cornerback spot behind starters Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.

Notes

• Macdonald said he had no update on rush end Uchenna Nwosu, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from offseason knee surgery but added “he’s kicking butt (with his rehab). Matter of fact, he’s going so hard that we got to slow him down.”

• Snapper Chris Stoll is “getting better’’ from a back issue that crept up last week but is still limited in his work. Seattle signed veteran Zach Triner to fill in while Stoll is limited and Triner handled the snaps Thursday and Triner remains on the roster and was at practice Saturday.