Asotin County Sheriff’s Office: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Clarkston

Lewiston Tribune

Two people were found dead in a Clarkston home Saturday evening.

The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday evening to a report of two unresponsive people in a home on the 1200 block of Boston Street in Clarkston, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a man and a woman dead in the home, according to the post. Officials determined the man had shot the woman before shooting himself.

The firearm was recovered at the scene, and officials did not find any other people to be involved in the incident.

Two young children and their great-grandmother were in another part of the home and were unharmed.

Officials are working to notify next of kin.