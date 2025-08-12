Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s set to host four-star combo guard JRob Croy

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s have spent years battling for West Coast Conference supremacy. Something else could be on the line for the longtime rivals as they approach the 2025-26 season.

JRob Croy, one of the top high school guards in California, has scheduled recruiting visits to both Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s, he told Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports.com.

A four-star prospect who currently attends Polytechnic High School in Riverside, Croy is set to visit Saint Mary’s first, on Aug. 21, before traveling to Spokane the following month for his Gonzaga visit on Sept. 12, according to Jenkins.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Croy already has an offer from Gonzaga but not Saint Mary’s. Other schools to offer the combo guard include Stanford, Oregon, USC, Clemson, Texas A&M, Washington State, High Point and Stetson. Croy took an official visit to Stanford on July 29.

He’s one of nine players in the 2026 class to receive an offer from Gonzaga, joining four-star prospects Sam Funches, Ikenna Alozie, Cameron Holmes, Luca Foster, Anthony Felosi and Herly Brutus. The Zags have also offered five-star wing Baba Oladotun.

Croy has ties to Saint Mary’s through both of his parents. Rick Croy, currently the head coach at California Baptist, was an assistant coach under Randy Bennett from 2010-13. Croy’s mother, Jamie, played both basketball and volleyball for the Gaels in the 1990s.

According to 247Sports, Croy is the 106th overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, No. 16 rated combo guard and No. 11 player in the state of California.

The Zags have at least four players from the 2026 class penciled in for recruiting visits in the coming months. Those include Ethan Harris (Aug. 30), Croy (Sept. 12), Brutus and Funches (both Oct. 3).