Swarm of hot temps, winds make for a potentially fiery Wednesday across Spokane area

Wednesday will see more hot and dry conditions in the Spokane area, triggering a red flag fire weather warning from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service anticipates a high of 92 degrees, down 7 degrees from what was registered at Felt Fields Tuesday, according to NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato.

With a streak of minimum relative humidity in the teens and high temperatures, fire warnings are in place across the region. On Wednesday, wind gusts are amplifying concerns.

“There are going to be some pretty strong westerly winds throughout the area, especially through Spokane, but also throughout the Cascade Gaps, the Upper Columbia Basin and the Lewiston and Pullman areas as well,” Serrato said. “They could lead to pretty quickly increased fire spread, and they could lead to some patchy blowing dust.”

Serrato said winds could reach 40 mph between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

She expects cooler weather to move through the region on Thursday, lowering temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a chance for 0.1 inches of rain Friday or Saturday, she added.