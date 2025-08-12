This day in history: Spokane leaders said no frisking of fans was necessary for concerts including Victor Borge’s. Former U.S. senator from Spokane was happy to stay in Peru

Miles Poindexter, former U.S. senator from Spokane who was serving as the American ambassador to Peru would not run again for Senate, he wife said, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Aug. 12, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Spokane City Council gave the OK to seven entertainment events at the Opera House.

“Will there be any frisking?” asked one young man.

This was a reference to the recent Supertramp concert at the neighboring Convention Center, where the concertgoers were searched before entering the doors.

“I don’t like that word ‘frisked’,” said Councilman Jack Winston. “Nobody was frisked.”

Yet bags and packages were searched and alcohol and marijuana were confiscated. Other council members assured the questioner that “no such scrutinizing” would take place, possibly because no rock bands were on the list.

The events approved were: the Irish Rovers, the Limeliters, Scotland on Parade, Victor Borge, Jose Feliciano, Chinese acrobats and the U.S. Armed Forces Bicentennial Band and Chorus.

From 1925: The wife of Miles Poindexter of Spokane made an announcement that had major repercussions for area politics.

“My husband is fond of his work as ambassador to Peru and will not run for the Senate from Washington,” said Mrs. Poindexter, who arrived in Seattle from Peru for a visit.

Poindexter, a Republican, had previously served as a U.S. senator, and there had been much speculation that he would return to run for another term.

“Mrs. Poindexter’s definite announcement today makes greater the possibility that Sen. Clarence C. Dill may not seek to succeed himself in 1928,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle. “Before leaving for the Coast last week, the democratic solon (Dill) declared that he felt it his duty to run again if Poindexter returned to Spokane and sought to unseat him.”