This day in history: Explosive experts kept eye on derailed freight car with ammonia near Kittitas. Presbyterians prepared for annual baseball picnic

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Explosives experts were standing by at the scene of a massive train derailment near Kittitas, Washington, because one tank car contained “a volatile organic ammonia compound.”

A total of 28 cars in the 75-car freight train jumped the tracks on a rocky canyon corridor five miles east of Kittitas. The train was descending the canyon at about 35 mph when the engineer “felt something, looked back and saw he had an emergency.” The reason for the derailment was unclear.

The accident was visible from Interstate 90, and state troopers worked to keep spectators from clogging the freeway.

The ammonia tank was not leaking, but it was on its side. Explosive experts planned to stay on the site while the tank car was righted and removed.

From 1925: The Spokane Ministerial Association was holding their annual picnic, and the baseball matchup would be the “All-Presbyterian Nine against the ‘world.’ ”

The players and umpires for the game at Natatorium Park would be drawn from the ranks of the ministers, which prompted this Chronicle headline: “Mustn’t Cuss the Umpires.”

As for the picnic, “ministers and their family are expected to bring well-filled baskets for the 6:30 supper.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1945: V-J Day declared as the Empire of Japan surrenders unconditionally to the Allies, ending World War II.

1947: Pakistan gains independence from the United Kingdom.