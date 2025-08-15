A labor strike continues to halt several construction projects across the Spokane area

A group of union members from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302 parade across the street while on strike in front of Shamrock Paving Company in Airway Heights on August 15, 2025. (Mathew Callaghan/The Spokesman-Review)

By Mathew Callaghan The Spokesman-Review

A labor strike continues to put numerous construction projects in Spokane on hold .

Members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302 picketing outside of Shamrock Paving Company in Airway Heights on Friday declined to comment on why they were striking, but referred instead to Carl Cope, their field representative for Eastern Washington. Cope also declined to comment.

Similarly, Shamrock Paving Company declined to comment.

Kirstin Davis , the communications manager for the City of Spokane Public Works, said grind and overlay street maintenance on North Foothills Drive, between Hamilton Street and Hogan Street, is on hold until material becomes available. In addition , Davis said four construction projects slated for the 2025 season that haven’t started may have to be delayed until the 2026 season. These projects are Boone Avenue, between Monroe Street and Washington Street; Napa Street, between Trent Avenue and Mission Avenue; Cozza Drive, between Standard Street and Nevada Street; and Qualchan Drive between Cheney-Spokane Road and U.S. Highway 195.

As previously reported, other projects currently are disrupted because of asphalt vendor issues. Since being initially reported two days ago, Davis said there has not been much, if any, change. The disrupted projects include Maple and Ash Street between Fifth and Bridge; Lincoln Street between Summit Parkway and Sinto Avenue; Maxwell Avenue between Maple and Ash, and Pettit Drive. Sprague Avenue, Alki Avenue, and Broadway Avenue between Freya Street and Havana Street is in the middle of a contracted grind and overlay project but was forced to go on pause due to the strike. In addition to all this, a water main project in Northwest Spokane near Francis and Assembly is also on hold.

This strike is between contractors and their workers but the exact reason why and if any negotiations are currently ongoing is unclear . Because the city gets most of their asphalt using workers in the union , this strike strains various projects. Davis worries that even if the strike is resolved in a timely manner, there’s a backlog of private businesses waiting for asphalt that will be competing with the city of Spokane for the materials they need.

Ryan Overton , the public information officer for the Washington State Department of Transportation, said there are three state projects halted due to the strike. The North Spokane Corridor, also known as the Spokane River Crossing Project, along with two paving projects on U.S. 195 near Pullman and U.S. Highway 395 from Hafer Road up to Chewelah are on hold until an agreement between the contractors and their employees can be reached.