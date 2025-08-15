‘Proven leader’: WSU’s new police chief has dedicated nearly three decades to school’s safety

Washington State University’s new police chief, Dawn Daniels, is sworn in by WSU President Elizabeth Cantwell during a ceremony on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at the Holland and Terrell Libraries Atrium in Pullman, Wash. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

As Washington State University students swarmed the Pullman campus Friday ready to kick off the fall semester, 27-year WSU Police Department veteran Dawn Daniels was sworn in as the new police chief tasked with ensuring the students’ safety.

Daniels, who’s served the last three years as assistant chief, raised her right hand as WSU President Elizabeth Cantwell officiated Daniels’ oath of office Friday afternoon inside the Holland and Terrell Libraries Atrium. Daniels’ partner, Tana Crawford, then pinned a police chief badge on Daniels’ uniform, and a thunderous applause from the crowd, which included officials and associates of WSU and Pullman police and fire departments, followed.

“She’s a proven leader,” Cantwell said. “She exemplifies the professionalism that I expect (and) the dedication and service that you expect.”

Daniels, 51, thanked Cantwell, Crawford and outgoing Chief Gary Jenkins, the latter of whom also was recognized and given a plaque during the 15-minute ceremony.

Jenkins is retiring at the end of the month after about 50 years in law enforcement, including the last three years as the university’s police chief and the 12 years before that as Pullman’s police chief. Daniels thanked Jenkins for his leadership, guidance and strong foundation he helped set at the department.

“I am grateful for your wisdom and your support as well,” she said.

Daniels also expressed gratitude to her staff, officers and others for their “overwhelming” support.

“I am truly honored, and I’m excited to continue this journey with all of you,” Daniels concluded. “Thank you, and go Cougs.”

Cantwell, who is in her first year as WSU president, said she’s excited for the future alongside Daniels.

“I’m delighted to have this transition happen early in my career, so Dawn Daniels and I will walk together through a number of years at this institution,” Cantwell said. “I know that Dawn embodies all the qualities that are necessary … We’re in it together, Dawn.”

Cantwell said one of those qualities is Daniels’ status as a WSU graduate.

She started her career with the university police department in 1998 as a community liaison officer and focused on student engagement and education in the residence halls, Cantwell said.

“That means she knows what the job is, she knows what we do here,” she said.

Over the years, Daniels took on increasingly complex and influential roles, including serving as administrative sergeant and firearms instructor. She also leads training programs, including de-escalation techniques, for law enforcement agencies across the region, Cantwell said.

“Dawn is widely respected across the Pullman campus for being reliable, for being approachable, for a deep understanding of our university community and for knowing what it means to partner with administration,” Cantwell said.

Jenkins took over the WSU Police reins in 2022 after three top police officials resigned following an investigation that found they failed to advise university officials that a police sergeant had sex while on duty, engaged in predatory grooming behavior and made sexual comments to coworkers. The sergeant, Matt Kuhrt, also resigned.

Cantwell said Friday that Daniels, as assistant chief, helped lead the department through growth and built trust.

Jenkins told The Spokesman-Review the department has a great culture and is moving in a good direction. He’s confident Daniels will continue to lead it down that path. He said knowing the department is in good hands with Daniels makes it easier for him to retire.

“She has an excellent reputation on campus and in the region,” Jenkins said. “She focuses on what is best for the WSU community and she cares about the people that work here. She cares about the students that attend here. She has an excellent work ethic. She’s very ethical, she’s a good decision maker, so I think she’ll do an excellent job.”

Former Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said in an interview that he’s always admired Daniels’ work, sensibility and her quiet sense of humor. He said he’s happy WSU leadership selected her as the new chief.

“She will be awesome,” he said. “She has the respect of her fellow officers, and she has definitely earned it. She will be a great leader.”

Daniels and Assistant Chief Harry Smith started in their new roles Aug. 8, which is when Jenkins shifted from chief to an advisory role to help with the transitions of Daniels and Smith.

Leslie Brunelli, WSU executive vice president for finance and administration, introduced Smith during Friday’s ceremony.

Brunelli said Smith has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, most recently serving as captain at Augusta University Police Department in Augusta, Georgia. Prior to that, Smith spent more than 25 years at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Portland.

Daniels told reporters after the ceremony that her goals in the near future include getting Smith acclimated and preparing for the start of school Monday, football season and other athletic events that bring more activity to campus.

“We’re hitting the ground running and just moving forward,” she said.