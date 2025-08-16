George Michael’s ex thinks he’d love what Taylor Swift did with ‘Father Figure’

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – George Michael’s former long-term partner thinks the late Wham! star would be as excited to hear Taylor Swift’s interpolation of “Father Figure” as Swifties are.

“Father Figure,” the fourth track on Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” takes its title and part of its melody from Michael’s 1987 song of the same name, as ex Kenny Goss told TMZ.

Goss, 66, said he’s confident that Michael – who he dated for 13 years – would have loved to see someone of Swift’s stature “taking an interest in his work,” as the outlet put it.

Rather than directly sampling Michael’s track – which was also spotlit in a pivotal scene from 2024’s “Babygirl” – Swift’s will have it “woven into” her own, according to the outlet.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News in early 2017, Goss remembered Michael as “truly the love of my life. And I think I was the love of his life.”

The couple split up in 2011 and Michael died of heart failure on Christmas 2016. He was 53.

Swift, 35, announced earlier this week that she’ll drop “The Life of a Showgirl” on Oct. 3. She revealed on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast Wednesday that she recorded the new album in the summer of 2024 between shows on the European leg of her tour.