Air Canada Flight Attendants Say They Will Defy Back-to-Work Order

Ian Austen New York Times

OTTAWA, Ontario — The union representing Air Canada’s 10,000 flight attendants said Sunday that it would defy the government’s back-to-work order and continue a strike that shut down Canada’s dominant carrier and severely disrupted travel throughout the country.

The announcement came at the same time that Air Canada had ordered the flight attendants to show up for work Sunday afternoon to restart service that evening.

“We will be challenging this blatantly unconstitutional order that violates the charter rights of 10,000 flight attendants, 70% of whom are women, and 100% of whom are forced to do hours of unpaid work by their employer every time they come to work,” the Canadian Union of Public Employees said in statement. “We remain on strike. We demand a fair, negotiated contract and to be compensated for all hours worked.”

Hugh Pouliot, a union spokesperson, said it will seek an injunction from the Federal Court of Canada on Sunday to block the order.

The flight attendants went on strike over wages. They are also seeking to be paid for work they perform on the ground before takeoff and after landing. Currently they are only paid once the cabin door closes and until it reopens.

Less than 12 hours after the attendants walked off the job early Saturday, Patty Hajdu, the federal labor minister, told the Canada Industrial Relations Board to use binding arbitration to come up with a contract and to shut down the strike. The independent board ordered the flight attendants to return to work at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday.

The disruption has grounded about 700 flights a day at the airline, affecting about 130,000 passengers daily.

Air Canada is the dominant carrier in the country and offers about 48% of available seat miles, the industry standard for measuring capacity, on domestic routes, according to Cirium, an aviation data firm. Unlike its smaller Canadian competitors, Air Canada offers extensive international service, with routes to 65 countries.

While Air Canada began rebooking passengers before the strike started, the process has been fraught. The combination of busy summer travel and general lack of capacity at its smaller domestic competitors has left some travelers without bookings. Others have been booked on Air Canada flights scheduled to fly days after their original departure dates — which are now likely to be canceled, too. The airline has not offered such passengers any compensation for extending their accommodations.

Several passengers at Toronto Pearson International Airport said Saturday that they had ignored Air Canada’s advice to stay away from the terminal, with many saying it has become virtually impossible to contact the airline by telephone.

Compounding the situation is Canada’s size: In a country that covers six time zones, there are few practical alternatives to flying on many routes.

Before the union announced it was continuing its strike, Air Canada put out a statement saying that service would start again Sunday evening. But it said that it will take seven to 10 days for its service to return to normal.

On Sunday afternoon, Air Canada said that it had suspended its reopening plan until Monday evening.

Last week, Air Canada asked the government to force the union to enter arbitration after failing to get the union to agree to the process. Government-mandated arbitration, however, is normally used to end long and disruptive walkouts, and arbitrators typically do not introduce major changes — like compensation for work before and after flights — in contracts they impose.

David J. Doorey, a professor of workplace law at York University in Toronto, said it may be difficult for the union to obtain an injunction to block the back-to-work order.

To obtain such a ruling, the union will have to convince the court that its members will “suffer irreparable harm” if they are ordered back to work.

“The fact that thousands of people are stranded without flights weighs in favor of not granting an injunction,” Doorey said.

He added that he believes the refusal of the workers to return to their jobs is ultimately a political tactic. Recently workers in a union representing teachers in Ontario refused to return to work following a provincial government order to impose arbitration, and ultimately the government backed down.

“The flight attendants are hoping for a similar outcome,” he said.

Doorey said that if the attendants’ union defies the labor board, it could lead to large fines on both the union and its individual members, and such fines would reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.