On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, American Legion

1 p.m.: Central Plains vs. Western ESPNU

4 p.m.: Great Lakes vs. Northwest ESPNU

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: Latin America vs. Japan ESPN

Noon: Southeast vs. Mountain ESPN

2 p.m.: Asia-Pacific vs. Caribbean ESPN

4 p.m.: Metro vs. Midwest ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs MLB

3:40 p.m.: Houston at Detroit MLB

3:45 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Washington ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: EPL: Leeds at Everton USA

Soccer, women’s club

7 p.m.: NWSL: Seattle at Chicago CBS Sports

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:45 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change