Mariners’ Victor Robles suspended 10 games for throwing bat in rehab start

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Victor Robles’ return to the Mariners will be delayed, not because of a setback or an injury, but due to a punishment for throwing his bat at an opposing player.

On Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced that Robles has received a 10-game suspension for his actions on Sunday, while playing in the fourth game of his rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma. The suspension must be served at the MLB level, meaning it will go into effect whenever Robles is reinstated from the injured list.

Robles will appeal the suspension. He could have it reduced by a game or two at most. He is still eligible to participate on his current rehab assignment.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Las Vegas Ballpark when Aviators starting pitcher Joey Estes threw a fastball up and inside that Robles swung at almost out of defense. He fouled off the wayward fastball, falling backward out of the box, dropping his bat and losing his helmet.

Having been hit three times already in the series by Las Vegas pitchers, including Estes in a previous game, Robles became enraged. He grabbed his bat, flinging it at Estes and then started walking toward the mound for a confrontation. He was immediately ejected and had to be restrained by teammates. Robles fought leaving the field and later threw a case of sunflower seed packages on the field from the dugout.

Robles has missed most of the season after suffering a left shoulder separation and small fracture. The plan was for Robles to accumulate 50 plate appearances on the rehab assignment and then be reinstated around Sept. 1 when MLB rosters expand by one pitcher and one position player. The Mariners may have to readjust their plans and reinstate him sooner to have him start serving the suspension to have him ready by their projected date.

Robles issued an apology on Instagram after the incident, writing:

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.

Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.

Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I’m not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you – my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league. I’m committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I’m grateful to be back on the field doing what I love. Thank you.”