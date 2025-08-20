Second North Idaho measles case announced, may have spread virus in Spokane at Sacred Heart

A second north Idaho resident has tested positive for measles. While receiving treatment at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center last week, more than 100 people were potentially exposed, officials say.

The most recent case is an unvaccinated child in Bonner County. Currently there is no known link between this case and the Kootenai County case announced last week.

“Without any link between these two confirmed cases in north Idaho or travel outside of their communities, it’s reasonable to suspect that there is more measles circulating,” Idaho state epidemiologist Christine Hahn said in a statement. “As we’ve seen with other states around the nation, cases can begin to multiply quickly.”

Before they were diagnosed with measles, the Bonner County child traveled to Spokane to receive medical care at Sacred Heart.

Anyone who was at the following locations during the times listed may have been exposed to measles:

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 11:14 a.m.-5:27 p.m., Sacred Heart Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 6:02 p.m.-12:54 a.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

Friday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m.-8:27 p.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric Oncology & Hematology Specialty Clinic

According to Spokane Regional Health District epidemiologist Mark Springer, 109 people were potentially exposed to measles and will be contacted.

“There were a large number of people who were in that particular airspace where the patient was during the time when they were infectious,” Springer said. Springer said so many people were exposed because measles can linger in the air for up two hours.

According to Providence spokesperson Jen York, all potentially exposed people are being notified and provided with treatment options.

Measles often presents with a high fever, runny nose and a cough. But it is distinguished by a rash that appears three to five days after initial symptoms – starting on the face and then moving down the body. The disease is so infectious because someone can spread it for more than a week before they exhibit symptoms.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure. If there are any secondary cases from the Sacred Heart exposure, they would most likely present themselves before the end of the month, Springer said.

Secondary measles cases in Spokane are “not unreasonable” to expect during that time, he added. More cases in Idaho are “likely,” at this point.

“There is so much movement across state lines. As far as the virus is concerned, we’re certainly not two different communities, especially when we’re looking at Coeur d’Alene and Spokane Valley,” Springer said.

Wastewater in Coeur d’Alene has tested positive for measles. While Spokane tests wastewater for other diseases, measles is not currently monitored, Springer said.

If an unvaccinated individual is exposed to measles, the MMR vaccine can still provide protection within 72 hours of exposure. Within six days, a person can be given immunoglobulin that can prevent infection.

If you’re experiencing symptoms associated with measles and may have been exposed, call ahead to your medical provider before going in person.

One in five children with measles is hospitalized. Springer encourages parent to vaccinate their children before school starts.

“Now it’s not a decision between MMR vaccine and no measles. It’s really looking at a decision of MMR vaccine compared to the risk of measles infection, which is very serious,” he said.

In the United States, the MMR vaccine is given between 12 and 15 months of age followed by another dose at 4 to 6 years of age. It can be given as early as 6 months of age for those who are traveling to areas with known measles infections or in the event of a local outbreak.