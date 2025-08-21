Marley brothers to bring reggae to Northern Quest

From staff reports

Damian “Jr. Gong” and Stephen Marley will be bringing their iconic reggae sound to Spokane.

It didn’t take long for both sons of the legendary Bob Marley to take to music. At just 13 years old, Damian formed a band before going solo while Stephen was part of a band consisting of his older siblings, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, from age 7.

In the 1990s, Damian began releasing his own music with Stephen producing the records, a continued partnership. With his four albums, Damian has won as many Grammy awards. This includes two for his 2005 album “Welcome to Jamrock,” in which he became the first reggae artist to win a Grammy outside of the reggae category for Best Urban/Alternative Performance.

In the late 2000s, Stephen began to release his own solo material and was soon winning even more Grammy awards on top of those for his work with Damian and his childhood band. He has won eight Grammys to date.

Damian is known for songs like “Welcome to Jamrock” and “Road to Zion,” featuring Nas, while Stephen is known for tracks like “It’s Alright” and “Hey Baby,” featuring Mos Def.

The two will continue to combine forces at Northern Quest Resort and Casino at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets starting at $38.39 can be purchased through the venue website.