Analysis: Projecting the Washington Huskies’ depth chart on defense

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

SEATTLE – College football season is tantalizingly close.

The Huskies will return to Montlake on Aug. 30 when Washington welcomes Colorado State to Husky Stadium for the season-opening game. And while the UW offense returns established names from a season ago, its defense – including new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters – has some major personnel questions.

UW will likely play a significant amount of five-player defensive fronts in 2025, so this projection includes a nose tackle position and a nickel position for when the team plays a more traditional four-player front.

Here’s a projected depth chart for Washington’s defense:

Edge

Zach Durfee, sr., 6-5, 256 lb.

Hayden Moore, so., 6-2, 222 lb.

Isaiah Ward, jr., 6-5, 235 lb., OR

Jacob Lane, sr., 6-5, 260 lb.

Analysis: Zach Durfee’s strong fall camp solidified a spot for him in the starting rotation at edge rusher. His ability to stay on the field and avoid injury in 2025 will go a long way in determining whether UW’s 2025 defensive line play has improved, especially with junior Russell Davis II out for the season with a patellar tendon injury.

Junior Jacob Lane spent a majority of fall camp lined up across from Durfee, but that was partially because an ankle injury limited junior Isaiah Ward’s participation. Coach Jedd Fisch said he expected the Arizona transfer to return to practice before UW’s first game.

Sophomore Hayden Moore, a converted inside linebacker, might get opportunities when Walters opts for a five-player defensive front, while versatile defensive linemen Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei and Deshawn Lynch, who was limited for a majority of fall camp, will also occasionally play on the edge.

Defensive tackle

Anterio Thompson, sr., 6-4, 306 lb.

Bryce Butler, Jr., 6-5, 315 lb.

Elinneus Davis, so., 6-2, 315 lb., OR

Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei, sr., 6-4, 280 lb.

Armon Parker, jr., 6-3, 315 lb.

Analysis: No matter whether Walters plays predominantly with four or five defensive linemen, expect Uiagalelei, senior Anterio Thompson, a Western Michigan transfer, and sophomore Elinneus Davis to be involved. The trio consistently rotated in with the top defense, no matter the formation. Junior Bryce Butler, who flashed several times during fall camp, will also be heavily relied upon, along with junior Armon Parker, healthy for the first time entering his fourth season of college football. Lynch might be a factor on the interior, too.

Additionally, Fisch mentioned junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker will be a game-time decision for UW’s season opener, though they might hold him out and target a return for the UC Davis game a week later.

Nose tackle

Logan Sagapolu, sr., 6-2, 345 lb.

Simote Pepa, sr., 6-3, 350 lb.

Analysis: Sixth-year senior Logan Sagapolu and fifth-year senior Simote Pepa will both likely contribute to UW’s interior defensive line rotation. But they’re particularly important to Walters’ five-player defensive fronts.

Sagapolu, now in his second year playing defense, has primarily taken the nose tackle repetitions with the top defense throughout the fall. He didn’t participate in UW’s mock game Saturday, but Fisch said the team was simply being precautionary. Pepa, the Utah transfer, primarily worked with the second defense during fall camp but was a first-team All-Pac-12 player during the 2022 season, according to the Associated Press.

Linebacker

Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah, Jr., 6-0, 232 lb.

Anthony Ward, sr., 6-0, 223 lb.

Deven Bryant, so., 5-11, 234 lb.

Xe’ree Alexander, sr., 6-2, 223 lb.

Analysis: No changes in the linebacker rotation since the start of spring practices months ago. Junior Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah and sophomore Deven Bryant have worked exclusively with the top defense. When Washington occasionally plays with just one linebacker, expect it to be Al-Uqdah.

But Xe’ree Alexander won’t spend the entire season on the sideline. He showed some flashes playing off the edge, closer to the line of scrimmage, and might compete for snaps with freshman edge Devin Hyde.

Nickel

Leroy Bryant, so., 6-0, 185 lb.

Dyson McCutcheon, sr., 5-11, 182 lb., OR

Rahshawn Clark, rs fr., 6-0, 195 lb.

Analysis: Following spring practices, the starting nickel job seemed like redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark’s job to lose. But the former Garfield standout had a mixed fall camp and missed some time with injury, allowing sophomore Leroy Bryant to enter his name in the competition.

Bryant, who entered fall camp as the team’s No. 3 cornerback, was the top defense’s nickel when they played with four defensive linemen. Fifth-year senior Dyson McCutcheon also saw his snaps increase as fall camp went on while Clark’s decreased.

Cornerback

Ephesians Prysock, sr., 6-4, 195 lb.

Elias Johnson, rs fr., 6-2, 175 lb.

Tacario Davis, sr., 6-4, 200 lb.

Dylan Robinson, fr., 6-3, 195 lb.

Analysis: Seniors Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis were always going to be the team’s starting cornerbacks once the latter transferred to UW for his final season of eligibility. The questions are more about who plays behind them.

Freshman Dylan Robinson started the spring as the team’s No. 4 cornerback, then got promoted when Bryant moved to nickel. Robinson spent the second half of fall camp playing with redshirt freshman Elias Johnson. It’s certainly possible Bryant might move back outside if Prysock or Davis are unavailable at any point during the season before Johnson sees the field.

Safety

Alex McLaughlin, jr., 6-2, 198 lb.

CJ Christian, sr., 6-1, 205 lb.

Makell Esteen, sr., 6-1, 205 lb.

Rylon Dillard-Allen, fr., 6-0, 180 lb., OR

Vincent Holmes, so., 6-0, 190 lb.

Analysis: Junior Alex McLaughlin, a transfer from Northern Arizona, completed his rise up the depth chart during fall camp, firmly establishing himself as the team’s box safety after spending the entire spring playing with the second defense. McLaughlin partnered with sixth-year senior Makell Esteen, who returned to playing post safety after primarily playing in the tackle box during the past season.

Behind McLaughlin, Florida International transfer CJ Christian played box safety for the second defense, often paired with sophomore post safety Vincent Holmes. Freshman Rylon Dillard-Allen, however, might be the wild card of the group. He was promoted to the top defense when Esteen missed a few practices and has often seen the field when Walters plays three safeties, joining Esteen and McLaughlin.

Kicker

Grady Gross, sr., 5-11, 215 lb.

Ethan Moczulski, jr., 5-11, 190 lb.

Punter

Luke Dunne, so., 6-5, 220 lb.

Trevor Allen, jr., 6-2, 185 lb.

Long snapper

Ryan Kean, jr., 6-2, 210 lb.

Hunter Solwold, fr., 6-3, 240 lb.

Kick returner

Adam Mohammed, so., 6-0, 215 lb.

Jordan Washington, rs fr., 5-11, 185 lb.

Punt returner

Rahshawn Clark, rs fr., 6-0, 195 lb., OR

Kevin Green Jr., jr., 5-11, 165 lb., OR

Denzel Boston, jr., 6-4, 209 lb.

Analysis: Senior kicker Grady Gross did nothing to lose his starting position during fall camp, with his only misses coming from beyond 50 yards. Expect junior Ethan Moczulski, an Illinois transfer, to handle kickoffs. Oregon transfer Luke Dunne will be the team’s starting punter, while Utah Tech transfer Ryan Kean will handle long snapper duties.

Special teams coordinator Chris Petrilli favored running backs Adam Mohammed and Jordan Washington at kick returner throughout the fall, though true freshman tailback Quaid Carr may also get some opportunities. Clark and junior wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. handled a majority of the team’s punt-return duties, though junior wideout Denzel Boston, the team’s primary punt returner in 2024, also got some opportunities after returning to full contact.