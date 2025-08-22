Commentary: Why it’s OK to be excited about Seahawks’ rookies, even in preseason

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Let me preface this column with a caveat:

It’s just the preseason, but …

It’s just the preseason, but it’s OK to be excited about the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie class. Heck, John Schneider’s excitement has been evident for nearly four months. After nabbing guard Grey Zabel, safety Nick Emmanwori, tight end Elijah Arroyo and quarterback Jalen Milroe in the first two days of last spring’s NFL draft, Seattle’s general manager called it “a cool day in Seahawks history. It really is.”

If that wasn’t exorbitant enough, Schneider added: “All four (players) – the people, the competitors, the athletes – they all just feel special. I can’t describe it any different than to say they feel special. Like, they feel different. It’s a great thing.”

It’s just the preseason, but Schneider may have been on to something. Seattle’s rookies – Zabel, Emmanwori, Arroyo, Milroe, wide receiver Tory Horton and fullback Robbie Ouzts, specifically – have instantly impressed and could help raise the Seahawks’ ceiling in their debut seasons.

It’s just the preseason, but Zabel sure looks like an upgrade at left guard. The mustachioed mauler showcased power, athleticism and agility in last week’s 33-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. On the last play of the first quarter, he hurdled defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu’s leg at the line of scrimmage, sprinted to the second level and locked up linebacker Cooper McDonald, allowing running back Damien Martinez to rumble up the middle for a 19-yard gain.

Earlier on the drive, Zabel plowed open a path for tailback George Holani to speed untouched along the left sideline for 30 of the Seahawks’ eventual 268 rushing yards.

While dissecting the play on social media, NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger marveled: “[They ran] right behind Zabel, again! Right behind Zabel. They bust it loose. Just keep running behind the first-round pick out of North Dakota State. Just follow the Bison to the promised land.”

In the preseason, the promised land is barely a blip, beckoning from five months (or years?) into the future. But what if Zabel helps solidify a perpetually lacking line? What if Horton fills a hole left by Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf? What if Arroyo, alongside second-year staple AJ Barner, negates the release of Noah Fant? What if the 6-foot-3, 274-pound Ouzts sledgehammers holes for the Seahawks running backs, as he did for Holani’s 24-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders? What if Emmanwori becomes a weapon akin to safety Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore? What if Milroe’s legs provide a lethal short-yardage and red-zone wrinkle?

Let’s not get carried away.

But what if some or most of the early returns are actually reality?

In a division where 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford’s back injury could disrupt the Rams’ season; and the 49ers belly-flopped to a 6-11 finish in 2024; and the Cardinals are, well, still the Cardinals; the NFC West is sitting here, waiting to be won.

Depending on if quarterback Sam Darnold clicks with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. And if that oft-lamented offensive line allows for a ruthless running game. And if coach Mike Macdonald’s defense improves from competent to dominant. And if the Seahawks rediscover their home-field advantage.

And, yes, if the Seahawks’ rookies hit the ground running.

“They upgraded that offensive line,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah declared Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Grey Zabel has probably been the best rookie in the preseason, if you want to just look at how they’ve played and what they’ve done. To put him on the interior of that offensive line, he can get up to the second level. He’s going to help them have a firm pocket in pass protection. He’s a really good player.”

He may not be the only one. Though his preseason results have been erratic, Emmanwori stacked so many interceptions early in training camp that he began planning celebrations for the next predictable pick. Ouzts appeared to win the starting fullback job almost instantly, relegating Brady Russell to an H-back and special-teams role. And though Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a one-year deal worth $3.95 million (including $3 million guaranteed), Horton may have hopped him for the No. 3 wide receiver spot, alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

Horton – a 6-2, 196-pounder from Colorado State – showed that promise in the 23-23 tie against the Raiders, spinning into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.

“He can play. He’s a baller. I look forward to being out there with him,” Smith-Njigba said of Horton, who’s been out this week because of a minor ankle injury. “He can stretch the field, can run any route. He’s a hard worker. I’m going to be excited to see what he does this season.”

That goes for the entirety of Seattle’s rookie class.

Yes, preseason impressions are destined to tease and deceive. The goal here isn’t to unfairly inflate expectations. Regardless of talent or readiness, there will be unavoidable roadblocks for any rookie. But it’s also OK to be excited, and to consider how the contributions of this class might help the Seahawks. It’s OK to hope these rookies are special or different or any other word you’ve heard.

It’s just the preseason, but …

Maybe it’s more than that. We’ll see soon enough.