Records fall as worst of dangerous heat wave bears down on Southern California

By Grace Toohey Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – After one day of widespread, dangerously hot temperatures – including a few that broke daily records– National Weather Service officials are warning Southern Californians that this prolonged heat wave is just getting started.

Friday was forecasted to bring more sizzling heat, with temperatures and conditions similar to Thursday when highs hit over 105 degrees in many Los Angeles County valleys and over 110 in some deserts. A widespread extreme heat warning remains in place for much of Southern California through Saturday, warning of “dangerously hot conditions” causing a high risk for heat illnesses.

Many areas Thursday night into early Friday experienced little cooling, with temperatures across the L.A. Basin remaining above 70 degrees. Experts warn that lack of nighttime relief can be the most dangerous situation, as it doesn’t give the body a chance to recover from daytime highs – and can help fuel a wildfire, if one ignites.

“Extreme heat is dangerous even at night,” the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center wrote in a heat wave update. The extreme heat poses “a threat to anyone without effective cooling and adequate hydration.”

The National Weather Service continues to warn of a trio of threats through this weekend: the extreme heat, elevated fire conditions, and a chance for monsoonal thunderstorms. A red flag warning remains in effect for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains and foothills through Saturday night.

Thunderstorms, mostly in the mountains and deserts, could remain a threat through Monday. Forecasters say the storms could bring localized winds, flooding, debris flows and the chance for dry lightning, which could spark fires.

Temperatures are expected to fall a few degrees by Saturday, and will continue to do so into early next week – though highs will remain above average for this time of year.

Record-breaking high temperatures Thursday:

These are a few of the daily high temperatures records around Southern California that were tied or broken on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service:

•Camarillo Airport: 89 degrees (tied with prior record)

•Campo: 106 degrees (prior record was 103)

•Lake Cuyamaca: 96 degrees (prior record was 94)

•Palomar Mountain: 93 degrees (tied with prior record)