Sierra opening new store in Spokane Valley on Saturday

The outdoor outfitter formerly known as Sierra Trading Post is opening a new store on Saturday at a location just west of the Spokane Valley Mall.

Sierra, as the company has been known since 2018, will offer branded giveaways, music and other activities when it opens at 8 a.m. at 13814 E. Indiana Ave. The company listed the address as 13824 E. Indiana Ave., but county records show location is 13814 East Indiana. The store is located in the Evergreen Crossing shopping center between Fred’s Appliance and Ulta Beauty.

The opening marks the fourth location for Sierra in Washington, according to a company news release. Sierra also has stores in Federal Way, Silverdale and Bellingham.

Earlier this year, the company opened a Sierra at 440 W. Wilbur Ave. in Coeur d’Alene, which is near Silver Lake Mall.

“We’re excited to be returning to Washington, bringing Sierra’s off-price shopping experience to the residents of Spokane Valley,” Amanda Johnson, an assistant vice president for Sierra, said in a news release.

The 19,085-square-foot store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sierra has 132 stores and is part of the TJX Companies, Inc., which operates more than 5,000 stores in nine countries. The brands include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra in the U.S.

“Our goal at Sierra is to support an active lifestyle for everyone by providing access to premium apparel, footwear and gear,” Johnson said in the release. “We’re committed to helping people find everything they need to stay moving year-round, doing the activities they love most.”

As part of its grand opening, Sierra is donating $10,000 to the nonprofit Our Place Spokane to help that organization’s efforts to deliver emergency relief services, food, clothing and other assistance to the local community.

Efforts to reach Johnson on Friday were not immediately successful.