Students and Parents flock to Gonzaga’s campus on Friday for move-in day

By Mathew Callaghan The Spokesman-Review

Students toting heavy backpacks with arms full of essentials met new friends and settled into their dorms Friday during move-in day at Gonzaga University.

Behind the students, parents carried whatever their kids didn’t manage to scoop up. Whether it was a laundry hamper, a clothing rack or even just a stainless steel water bottle, parents dropping their children off at college wanted to ensure that their kid had everything they could possibly need for the academic year. Once all the moving was done and the necessary rearranging of dorms finished, families explored Foley lawn to find the clubs, food vendors and businesses patiently waiting for new students.

Across the nation, many students who recently graduated high school are gearing up for their next step. Some choose trade school, others go straight into the workforce, while others enroll in college.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Universities across the United States collectively experienced a 15% decline in enrollment between 2010 and 2021. Similarly, a Pew Research Center study found that the proportion of high school graduates entering college after graduation fell from 70% in 2016 to 62% in 2022.

Katia Passerini, GU’s new president said Friday’s atmosphere was unbelievable, but the projected decline in the number of traditional-age college students, due mostly to declining birth rates, is on many educators’ minds.

“I always have to talk to parents that are wondering about their investment,” Passerini said. “I always say an investment in yourself or in your children is always the best return on investment that you can have.”

Evidence suggests that the declining number of college students enrolled in a four-year university is only supposed worsen with time. According to an analysis from higher education consulting firm Ruffalo Noel Levitz, another drop in the number of 18-year-old college students is expected in 2033, after a brief uptick. By 2039, this study claims there will be an estimated 650,000 fewer 18-year-old college students, or about 15% less than there are today.

While that data is certainly cause for worry, Passerini’s biggest concern on Friday was that parents were trying to do all the heavy lifting by themselves. With about 160 volunteers helping to facilitate move-in day, Passerini wanted parents and students to know that they’re not alone.

Leonardo Peralta, 18, said volunteers made it known to him and his family that they were there to help. As Peralta moved boxes into his dorm, his brother Lawrence and parents, Roberto and Mayling, watched while a tinge of bittersweet nostalgia crept into their hearts. With translation help from Leonardo, Roberto explained why he was excited for his child to attend Gonzaga.

“We know that Jesuit education works not only the education of the mind, but also the soul,” Leonardo translated for his father. “They were very happy because they know I’m going to have a good education here.”

The Peraltas originally hail from Nicaragua, but moved to Miami in 2023. Leonardo said he’s excited for the opportunity to live by himself and for the chance to take on more responsibility when it comes to managing time between work, school, the gym and his social life.

Karen Goldkamp is another incoming student excited about living alone. She called the hustle and bustle of dorm life something she’ll have to get used to, but not in a bad way. Goldkamp is from Seattle and wanted to attend Gonzaga because of its psychology program. She also said she enrolled because it’s far enough away from home, but not too far, and her brotheralso attends. Goldkamp moved in on Wednesday since her roommate, who’s in the honors program was allowed to get an early start.

“It’s been pretty chill in the dorm,” Goldkamp said. “Up until now.”

Another student who moved in a bit earlier than most is Ryen Heck. She’s a part of the honors program and was drawn to Gonzaga for how welcoming and friendly it felt. Heck, who wants to teach somewhere between third and fifth grade, was impressed with the education program. She’s also been finding new things out about herself since moving into the dorms.

“I don’t know if I’m an introvert or an extrovert,” Heck said. “I think I’m more of an introvert, because I’m spending so much time with people and I keep crashing.”

Heck’s social battery may need some time to recharge, but for another student, Will Dixon, the opportunity to meet new students has been long awaited.

Dixon went to high school at Gonzaga Prep and said the move-in process was fairly straight-forward, as his family only lives 10 minutes away. Dixon said he packed everything he needed on Thursday night and then shoved it all into his parents’ car Friday morning.

Dixon was drawn to the University for its business program. He wants to be an entrepreneur and hopes to find some friends to help start a business selling clothing. So far, his business strategy consists of marketing his product on social media. Dixon hopes his time at Gonzaga will teach him how to manage money better and make his business dreams a reality.

Beyond the assortment of food vendors like Mac Daddy’s and the Tacos Tumbra food truck intermingled with the clubs setting up shop under large canopied tents sat Conrad Lassey and his parents, Kelly and Benjamin.

The Lasseys are from Fairbanks, Alaska and said Spokane’s weather on Friday was much hotter than what they were used to. While taking a break under the shade of a tree, Conrad Lassey explained how he was attracted to GU because of its engineering program. He also expressed that Spokane is simply a nice place to live.

Conrad Lassey said it was fairly easy to move in, even though his dorm is on the fourth floor. On top of school supplies, his essentials for a successful school year include his Xbox, T.V., computer and more.

Across the field from where the Lasseys sat, Alex Cassano held a giant blue question mark between her palms. Parents and students strolled up to her frequently to ask all kinds of questions. Most of these questions, Cassano admits, are about the exact location of the nearest bathroom.

Cassano graduated from Gonzaga in 2013 with a degree in sociology and spent a few years at Eastern Washington University serving as an advisor for international students before working as a union representative. After a while, she started to miss higher education. Cassano said when the opportunity opened up for her to return to GU about 10 months ago as an admissions operations officer, she didn’t hesitate to apply.

This year’s new students represent 31 states, several tribal nations and 19 different countries. Although the exact figure won’t be known until sometime in September, Passerini said Around 1,100 students flocked to Gonzaga’s campus on Friday for their first taste of what the next four years will look like.

Some of what they learn may be different than what their parents or even older siblings faced.

With the advent of artificial intelligence and looming uncertainty over certain industries, Passerini said Gonzaga is taking an innovative approach when it comes to A.I. SShe explaind that they are adapting their core curriculum to teach students how to ethically incorporate A.I. while simultaneously encouraging critical thinking skills.

“The Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology, actually one of the faculty there, a computer scientist, is developing an A.I. application to write English intensive courses and to teach students, give them (live) feedback on the writing so that it becomes an interaction that is meaningful for both, but it doesn’t substitute the fact that you need to learn how to write.” Passerini said. “So I think we have an incredible amount of opportunities to use AI in a way that enhances what we’re doing, as opposed to hindering progress.”