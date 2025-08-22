This day in history: Search suspended for missing North Central High School cross country runner

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Two people were mauled by grizzly bears in two separate incidents in Yellowstone National Park.

One was a French tourist, 24, who was hiking on a remote trail when a mother bear with two cubs pulled him from a tree and bit him. He suffered cuts and lacerations, but was able to hike 10 miles for help.

The other was a park employee who was charged and bitten. He was treated for puncture wounds and released.

In other news, the search was suspended for North Central High School cross country runner Steve “Buzz” Martin.

More than 100 searchers on the ground and in the air had failed to detect any trace of Martin, who left a campsite north of Newport six days earlier to go on a run.

“You’d have to see it to believe how fast and completely a person could get lost in there,” said a Pend Oreille County deputy. “It’s just boondocks.”

From 1925: The search was on for C.L. Slater, a ranch worker in Edwall, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

He vanished the same day he received word via telegram that his wife had died at the Edgecliff Sanitarium in Spokane, where she had been admitted a month earlier.

Slater received the telegram at the ranch and immediately hired a local garage man to drive him to Davenport. On arrival, he told the driver that he was planning to “take the first stage to Spokane.”

That was the last anybody had heard from him.