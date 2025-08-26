Ask the doctors: Microplastics can be found in almost everything

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: What are microplastics, and where do they come from? They’re all over the news, and it’s hard to tell if they’re a real problem or just another internet scare. One news story said there’s an entire teaspoonful of them in our brains. Is this true?

Dear Reader: We suspect the recent increase in headlines about microplastics is due to emerging research that finds these miniscule pollutants to be far more widespread and abundant than was previously known. The focus reflects growing concern about the harmful effects of microplastics on the physical health of humans and other living things, and on the environment.

Microplastics are just as they sound – minute fragments of plastic. The largest measure a few millimeters, smaller than a grain of sand. The smallest, a subcategory known as nanoplastics, are just a few nanometers wide. For reference, the width of a human hair is about 80,000 nanometers.

Despite their tiny size, microplastics can produce adverse health effects. These include inflammation and oxidative stress, and possible links to heart and circulatory problems, autoimmune disorders, certain cancers and reproductive problems in both women and men.

As for where microplastics come from, it’s almost easier to talk about where they are not found. Manufacturers use microplastics in just about everything. These are known as primary microplastics. They are also generated through the breakdown of products that are made from or contain plastic – known as secondary microplastics.

Recent studies have found secondary microplastics in virtually every part of our environment. They are in the soil and in the air, in streams, rivers, lakes, the ocean and in the bodies of the creatures that live in those habitats. Microplastics are present in whole and processed foods, and throughout our bodies.

A study by researchers at the University of New Mexico, published earlier this year in the journal Nature, found that accumulations of microplastics in the human body – and particularly in the tissues of the brain – have spiked since 2016. The researchers also found higher concentrations in the brains of individuals diagnosed with dementia. While concerning, it is important to note that causation has not been proven.

Going back to your questions, the claim that our brains contain a teaspoonful of microplastics is drawn from that study. However, it is a bit of a misunderstanding.

The researchers found that an adult human brain may contain up to 7 grams of microplastics. They equated this to the weight of a disposable plastic spoon. They were not referring to the teaspoon as a measure of volume. Still, the presence of any amount of plastic in the delicate and complex tissues of the brain is worrisome, so the correction isn’t very reassuring.

Yours is one of several letters we have received on the topic of microplastics. Our next column will explore what is known about their health effects, as well as strategies to limit exposure.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.