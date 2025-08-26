Ruff seas: Leashed dogs now allowed inside WA ferries

Lauren Girgis The Seattle Times

Ferry friends — um, furry friends — will now be allowed inside Washington State Ferries if on leashes.

Riding on the heels of Sound Transit, the agency is temporarily trying an updated policy to allow leashed dogs in all onboard passenger areas except food galleys. WSF previously allowed them only on outdoor decks.

There are a few rules:

* Big dogs must stay on the floor, not on seats. Small dogs should be on their owner’s lap or in a carrier.

* Crews may direct owners to move pets to a motor vehicle or outside deck if necessary for safety or bad behavior.

* All other pets must stay in a crate or carrier, except service animals.

* Owners must control their pets and clean up after them.

Washington State Ferries launched the trial last week and will review the policy in February to decide if it should become permanent. Service animals already are allowed in all public areas of the vessels, as required by state and federal law.

In July, the Sound Transit governing board voted to allow dogs on leashes aboard Link light rail, Sounder commuter trains and ST Express buses. King County Water Taxi, Community Transit, Everett Transit, and the Seattle Center Monorail also welcome leashed dogs. They’re banned at Kitsap Transit.

Vancouver, B.C.’s SkyTrain rejected a 2018 request to allow uncaged dogs. Surveys found Vancouverites worried about “aggression, allergies, fear of dogs, messes, and smells.

Materials from The Seattle Times archives were used in this report.