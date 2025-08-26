Seahawks pare roster down to 53 on NFL cutdown day

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seattle Seahawks pared their roster by 38 players Tuesday to get down to the regular-season limit of 53 by the 1 p.m. deadline.

They did so by unleashing a few at least surprises along the way, including the release of veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million in March with the thought he would be the third receiver.

Despite releasing Valdes-Scantling the Seahawks still kept six receivers — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo, Tory Horton, Dareke Young and Cody White — as they kept 27 offensive players compared to 23 on defense.

Among the 53 are 11 rookies, including eight draft picks and three undrafted rookie free agents, all of whom were mild surprises to make it — linebackers Jared Ivey and Connor O’Toole and tight end Nick Kallerup.

They also kept four tight ends — AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Saubert and Kalerup — and two fullbacks (Robbie Ouzts and Brady Russell). That’s evidence of how seriously the Seahawks are about committing to more of a run-based offense this season.

But there is sure to be more roster juggling.

The Seahawks seem likely to add more to their defensive tackle room as they have just two in Jarran Reed and Byron Murphy II after keeping veteran Johnathan Hankins on the non-football injury list.

Veteran Quinton Bohanna, who had his contract terminated, could be re-signed soon, and the Seahawks may try to keep the likes of the waived Brandon Pili and Bubba Thomas on the practice squad.

They also kept three rookies among their nine offensive linemen. One was a given in first-round pick Grey Zabel, who will start at left guard. It was less certain if sixth-round pick Bryce Cabeldue and seventh-rounder Mason Richman would make it.

The trade of second-year tackle Michael Jerrell and placing second-year guard Christian Haynes on IR with a pec issue helped clear a path for all of the rookies to make it.

Richman is listed as a guard and tackle and enters the season as the fourth OT behind starters Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas with veteran Josh Jones set to serve as the backup on both sides on gameday.

The Seahawks list two centers in Jalen Sundell and Olu Oluwatimi and five guards in starters Zabel and Anthony Bradford as well as Cabeldue, Jones and Richman.

They have just three inside linebackers in Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas after waiving Patrick O’Connell, Josh Ross and Jamie Sheriff. They will likely try to keep two or all three of those players. But it will be little surprise if the Seahawks don’t scour the waiver wire to try to add an ILB.

Players on IR or the non-football injury list can return in as soon as four weeks.

In a few other mild surprises, the Seahawks waived third-year safety Jerrick Reed II to keep veteran free agent Ty Okada, who has been on and off the practice squad the last two years and makes the initial 53-man for the first time.

They also kept veteran free-agent signee Shaquill Griffin as one of five cornerbacks.

Here are all the team’s moves today:

Traded to Atlanta: T Michael Jerrell

Veteran contract terminated: DT Quinton Bohanna, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LS Zach Triner, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Veteran contract terminated/injury settlement: CB Tyler Hall, WR Steve Sims

Waived/injured: WR John Rhys Plumlee, LB Wesley Steiner

Waived/injury settlement: CB Isas Waxter

Reserve/non-football injury: DT Johnathan Hankins, DE Rylie Mills

Reserve/injured — designated for return: G Christian Haynes

Waived: WR Tyrone Broden, CB Keydrain Calligan, DT Anthony Campbell, LB Seth Coleman, T Luke Felix-Fualalo, DE Jalan Gaines, LB D’Eryk Jackson, T Amari Kight, TE Marshall Lang, G Sataoa Laumea, C Federico Maranges, RB Damien Martinez, LB Patrick O’Connell, NT Brandon Pili, S Jerrick Reed II, LB Josh Ross, LB Jamie Sheriff, DT J.R. Singleton, LB Tyreke Smith, NT Bubba Thomas, LB Alphonzo Tuputala, RB Anthony Tyus III, WR Ricky White III, CB Damarion Williams, RB Jacardia Wright

All waived players can be claimed by any other team in order of the 2025 draft until tomorrow morning. If they clear waivers they become free agents and the Seahawks can re-sign them to the practice squad. They have 17 spots they can use on the practice squad.

Released players such as Valdes-Scantling become immediate free agents.