This day in history: A nuclear ‘whoops’ and a car accident with a ‘driver’ far too young

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

‘From 1975: An early hint of trouble surfaced for the Washington Public Power Supply System and its nuclear power plants.

WPPSS officials warned that the projects might have to be “delayed or canceled” unless the region’s utilities could commit themselves to financing the project by mid-1976.

“We are trying to determine what would be the best course to take,” said a WPPSS official.

The news for WPPSS would continue to get worse over the next few years, culminating in a default on $2.25 billion in bonds in 1982. WPPSS would eventually be known by the nickname “Whoops.”

From 1925: Two 3-year-olds were playing on West Main Avenue when they decided to climb into a parked car. The results were nearly tragic.

One of them apparently released the parking brake of the car, which then coasted down the street and plunged over a high embankment. They ended up trapped beneath the wreckage.

“It was miraculous that neither of the children was killed, for smashed parts of the car completely filled the seats,” said a woman who ran to the scene. “Little Roberta had her foot caught in the brake and I had some difficulty getting her out of the debris.”

Neither child was seriously hurt.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1944: One day after Germany’s surrender, which ended World War II, French General Charles De Gualle led a parade down Champs-Elyees in Paris to mark the city’s liberation from Nazi occupation.