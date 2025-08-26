Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Paulo R. Hernandez Evangelista and Bailee L. Jones, both of Spokane.

Joshua P. Gilbert and Alexandra J. L. Greenwood, both of Spokane.

Joel H. M. Palm, of Savendalen, Sweden, and Richard M. Stephens, both of Spokane.

Zachary I. Neufeldt and Karlee A. Kedroske, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Melmoth and Ehrinn M. Sitton, both of Dickinson.

Christopher J. Bluford and Kelsey M. Bluford, both of Spokane.

Jose Hernandez and Jeanna E. Brown, both of Deer Park.

Dante A. Newton and Anika R. Worline, both of Spokane.

Devin J. Spencer and Kara D. Jones, both of Spokane.

Luc Jasmin and Kaitlyn R. Chapman, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Nowalk and Katie A. Doud, both of Medical Lake.

Robert D. Schmidt and Linda D. Schmidt, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Jacob M. Norris and Linda Jerono, both of Cheney.

Jhonatan Quezada and Yashaidy L. Salazar, both of Lynnwood.

Elijah W. Fishburne and Emily R. Surdam, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Lethrud Scherr and Hadley E. Morrow, both of Spokane.

Ryne R. Stutsman and Danielle N. Achenbach, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin W. Billeter and Samantha N. Cassano, both of Spokane.

Shane Holtshausen and Amy K. Reathaford, both of Deer Park.

Kellan R. Burns and Cassidy L. Olheiser, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Community Frameworks v. Alliayh Jimenez, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Syndey Baker, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Jaime Clement, restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Nancyanne Virga, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Amy Johansen, restitution of premises.

Casey Balzano v. Telavi Construction LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Xiaodan Wu, et al. v. Christopher Walkins, et al., restitution of premises.

Jacob Anderson and Kelsey Rueter v. American Bankers Insurance Co. of Fla., complaint for damages.

Darren Joseph v. Tod Fleming, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Williams, Elizabeth C. and Michael

Mattison, Lauren K. and David A.

Bidondo, Riley T. and Brittany E.

Boleck, Joshua P. and Crista R.

Pooler, Jocelyn E. and Ryan F.

Hoffman, Christina R. and Trevor J. D.

Macy, Megan A. and Kyle R.

Lutz, Hollie A. and William J.

Henry, Martha V. and James C., III

O’Fearna, Jessica L. and Justin M.

Ballantyne, Nathaniel M. and Renee A.

Zita, Kendra R. and Michael A.

Zoesch, Lawrence J. and Sherri K.

Cardozo Mendez, Hebelitza L. and Rojas Geldes, Isaac R.

Ray, Danielle N. and Kendall D.

Conner, Mark E. and Amy M.

Campion, Tonya L. and Alhammadi, Alexander E. D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Zachary J. Hintta, also known as Zackary J. Hintta, 30; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Justin D. Vanslyke, 36; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault, attempting to elude a police officer and harassment.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Logan P. Ortiz, 30; $15 restitution, 87 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic burglary, two counts of second-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, harassment, order violation and attempting to disarm a corrections officer.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Ashley N. Costich-Scioly, 32; eight days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Tanya R. Perry, 49; $96.55 restitution, 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Benjamin A. McClanahan, 32; 32 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jennifer L. Clear, 48; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Daniel L. Dearment, 57; 32 days in jail, two counts of harassment.

Jordan G. A. Fleming, 31; 120 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Robert A. Jenkins Dallapozza, 38; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Christine L. Logue, 41; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and disorderly conduct.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Bol A. Pennington, 20; 120 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Sharell N. Quarles, 37; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Daniel L. Redthunder, 35; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Owen R. Roselle, 27; $500 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Thomas J. Shideler, 58; $991 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Curtis J. Smith, 37; 157 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Rebecca L. Taylor, 36; 30 days in jail, disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing.

James R. Woodhead, 34; three days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Joshua A. B. Vaughn, 39; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Vlad D. Chernyy, 26; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicholas R. Fagerland, 29; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Vincent J. Adolph, 49; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, third-degree theft.

Brent A. Birkland, 40; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kyle L. Goglia, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Austin L. Heesh, 29; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicole E. Johnson, 25; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Natasha A. McGee, 26; five days in jail, 40 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.