CDC director being ousted weeks into job

Susan Monarez, the newly installed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is being ousted weeks after she was confirmed to lead the public health agency, according to multiple administration officials familiar with the matter.

The White House and Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees CDC, did not immediately respond to requests for comments. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel matter.

President Donald Trump had nominated Monarez, a longtime federal government scientist, after withdrawing his first pick, former Republican congressman Dave Weldon, who was criticized for his views on vaccines and autism. Monarez was confirmed in July.

Monarez had scheduled an agencywide call Monday, but that was canceled Friday, according to several CDC employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The agency had been reeling from a gunman’s Aug. 8 attack on its Atlanta headquarters, forcing hundreds of workers into lockdown and leaving a police officer dead. The shooting suspect was frustrated by the coronavirus vaccine and blamed it for his health problems, according to law enforcement officials, neighbors and his father.

Trump has not publicly addressed the shooting.