Cracker Barrel will keep its ‘Old Timer’ logo after backlash

By Kelly Kasulis Cho Washington Post

Cracker Barrel announced Tuesday that it is reversing its decision to replace its decades-old “Old Timer” logo after the rebrand provoked backlash on social media, caused its stock to tumble and drew the attention of President Donald Trump.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” the company said in a social media post, calling itself a “proud American institution” that remains focused on “country hospitality.”

The Tennessee-based company unveiled its redesign earlier this month. The new logo was almost identical to the one it had in place since 1977, but it had removed the “Old Timer,” an older man in overalls known as Uncle Herschel, sitting next to a barrel.

Nostalgia-fueled fans of the restaurant called for the old design to return, as did some influencers and Trump.

“Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again,” Trump said on social media.

Following its decision to revert to its old logo, Trump congratulated the restaurant, writing on Truth Social: “All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!”

In 2024, Cracker Barrel - which has some 660 restaurants across the United States - announced a “transformation plan” aimed at reviving sales by modernizing and broadening its appeal to younger generations. The revamp includes outfitting its dining rooms with more minimalist decor and less of the “old country store” design that it has maintained for decades.

A logo update was not a stated part of that plan, and the change sparked a rare moment of political unity, with the official X account of the Democratic Party weighing in to say: “We think the Cracker Barrel rebrand sucks too.”

Company CEO Julie Felss Masino last week defended the new logo, telling ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow.”

Cracker Barrel experienced similar pushback in 2022 when it started offering meat alternatives on its menu. The latest change stirred accusations of “wokeness” from internet pundits and Fox News commentators, with one describing the company’s new aesthetic as “corporate slop.”

The White House’s official Twitter account posted a doctored image of the logo, with Trump replacing the Old Timer and the caption, “Go woke, go broke.”

Cracker Barrel is not the only company to experience a backlash against marketing initiatives that have riled its traditional customer base. Bud Light faced a conservative boycott after the popular beer brand partnered with transgender actress and comedian Dylan Mulvaney in 2023.

Sweta Thota, a professor of marketing at the University of San Francisco’s School of Management, said Cracker Barrel’s brand identity is steeped in tradition and its rebrand was perceived by some as a shift in the company’s values.

“Cracker Barrel’s brand is deeply rooted in its Southern country theme,” she said, adding that the imagery of Uncle Herschel “reminds people of a simpler time.”

In an era in which social media can amplify certain opinions, Thota said Trump and other conservatives may have seized on the backlash to create a political “win.”

“This has been a very unique case, with political figures getting involved.”