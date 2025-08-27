‘She’d be hyped.’ Nolan Hickman keeps memory of late grandmother alive as Gonzaga guard enters next stage of hoops career

LAS VEGAS – Nolan Hickman considered the question then pointed a left index finger toward the black ink on his right wrist.

How would his late grandmother process seeing Hickman in a Dallas Mavericks uniform, proudly stepping onto the stage at NBA Summer League while entering the next phase of his basketball career?

The answer, Hickman says, lies in the guard’s new tattoo – a subtle phrase the former Gonzaga player had permanently printed on his wrist in small black letters following his senior season in Spokane.

“Trappp.”

The backstory?

Tammy Williamson wasn’t a basketball fanatic with a deep-rooted knowledge of the game, so rather than encourage Hickman to press on defense, take the open shot or attack the glass, his grandmother would instead blurt a single word from the top of the bleachers.

“She had no clue anything about basketball, so she would just yell, ‘Trap!’ as loud as she can,” Hickman said last month from a practice gym at UNLV, the morning after Dallas’ Summer League opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. “I’m not sure why that was her word, but that was her word, and she used to text it to me, call me just yelling it. I think it just stuck, that’s why I got it tatted on me.”

Williamson’s memory now rests on Hickman’s shooting hand in permanent ink and after her death last summer, the guard swapped out his profile photo on Instagram and replaced it with his grandmother’s portrait. She was front of mind as Hickman got his first taste of professional basketball during a two-week stay at Summer League with the Mavericks.

“She’d be hyped; she’d be ecstatic,” Hickman said. “She’d definitely know exactly what to say right now. I’ve been talking to her every day, praying up to her and everything. She’s been giving me a little bit of spirit every time I step on the court or practice or any of that kind of stuff.”

Hickman participated in eight predraft workouts with NBA teams, but felt especially good about a session with the Mavericks. His team won the majority of games during the scrimmage portion and Hickman, known for his outside shooting prowess, posted solid percentages during individual drills near the end of the workout.

Therefore, it wasn’t a surprise when a Dallas area code popped up on his agent’s phone moments after the NBA Draft ended. A handful of minutes after agreeing to join the Mavericks’ Summer League roster, he opened social media to find more encouraging news.

“Then I check Instagram and (Gonzaga teammate) Ryan (Nembhard) got a two-way,” Hickman said. “So it was dope, it was dope.”

On a Summer League roster featuring first overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, Nembhard and other priority two-way players/former draft picks, Hickman received a “DNP” (did not play) in the team’s first game and didn’t get on the floor until July 13 against the Charlotte Hornets.

“I think you saw he’s steady. He can handle the ball, he can play off the ball,” Dallas Summer League coach Josh Broghamer said. “One thing obviously with Cooper playing a lot of minutes, obviously handling the ball, some of those other guys got pushed a little lower so we’ll see more of him going forward. But again, just like Ryan, on and off the ball. Those two have a little chemistry together, so we’ll try to get them together as well.”

Minutes opened up once the Mavericks shut down Flagg and Nembhard, allowing Hickman to cash in on his final opportunity in Vegas. The guard made 5 of 9 shots from the field and 3 of 5 from the 3-point line to score a Summer League-high 13 points against the Orlando Magic.

It was a lasting impression that could help Hickman, still unsure where he’ll be playing basketball next season, land a spot in the NBA’s G-League or secure a professional contract overseas.

“Opportunity is all I need, that’s it,” Hickman said. “Somebody’s going to like me, that’s how I’m thinking of it. When I get out there, just play to the best of my ability and do what I know how to do and I think somebody will like me.”

Hickman never counted on spending four seasons at Gonzaga, let alone any amount of time for that matter. The highly-rated guard originally signed with Kentucky and John Calipari before reopening his recruitment in April of 2021, pivoting to Gonzaga nearly a month later.

Hickman went through position and role changes his first two seasons at GU before finding his fit as Mark Few’s starting shooting guard as a junior and senior. He averaged 12.4 points his last two seasons, becoming one of the most consistent outside shooters in the West Coast Conference while making 42.8% of his 3-point attempts.

The guard came through in a handful of big moments on the floor and also endeared himself to GU’s Kennel Club, routinely taking time out of warmups to guide students through traditional pregame “Zombie Nation” and “Hum” dances.

“It’s rare to have a four-year player anywhere nowadays and I think that just goes to show you my loyalty for Gonzaga, my love for Gonzaga and I just had a great time at Gonzaga,” he said. “From the students to the coaching staff to the faculty, everyone just showed the utmost love for me and I’ll always have love for Gonzaga no matter what. It’ll always be home.”

Hickman and Nembhard are two of the four starters GU will have to replace from a 2024-25 team that extended the program’s impressive NCAA Tournament streak, but fell one win short of reaching the second weekend for the 10th straight season.

Fellow Seattle native Braeden Smith, a transfer point guard from Colgate who redshirted in 2024-25, is expected to take over one of the backcourt spots. Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, who matched up against GU’s guards when the Zags hosted the Sun Devils last November, could be the leading candidate to replace Hickman at the “2.”

“I think they’ll be just fine, I think they’ll be right where they left off with us,” Hickman said. “They’ve got a good PG in Braeden Smith. He’s seen us, he’s seen of all of last year and how everything went and I think him redshirting that year and really taking it all in, I think it’s really going to help him this year. Great PG spot. Then Adam Miller, it was integral to recruit him. I think that’s a great addition to the team as well.

“I think they’re just fine and knowing how coach Few gets when that time comes around, I know he’ll get the team ready.”

Hickman, who’s now residing and working out back home in the Seattle area, indicated he’d be making regular trips back to Spokane to see former teammates and coaches when his schedule allows it.

“When I get back there, I’m for sure making it a point to lock in with everybody and make sure they know my line is always open if they need anything,” he said.