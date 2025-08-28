Spokane Falls Community College launched AI program with focus in cybersecurity, medical technology

Spokane Falls Community College will offer a certificate in artificial intelligence.

The program, which starts in fall 2026, aims to prepare students to use AI in fields related to cybersecurity, healthcare and manufacturing.

“This will give our students an advantage going into the next evolution of the workforce,” said SFCC Cyber Center program lead Mark Neufville, who is developing the program. “These technologies are not going away. That ship has sailed. We need to use education to prepare students for the workforce they enter,” he said.

As a professor within the cybersecurity program Neufville is aware how central AI has become in the discipline – both as method criminals use to access data and how to catch them.

“For threat analysis an AI model can pick up threats faster than a human eye. So it is about leveraging that tool to help protect us,” he said.

The technology has become more essential for some medical technologist fields. Radiology techs use AI algorithms to help medical professionals sift through large amounts of data in a short time. They also are increasingly used to take notes during medical appointments.

Soon enough the technology will be used “in every field,” Neufville said.

Beginning next month the community college also will offer two-day classes meant to provide members of the public on how to best use AI in their work and everyday lives.

On Sept. 22 and 24 an AI course will overview machine learning, natural language processing, neural networks and AI ethics over the two-hour classes.

Health care professionals and technologists can attend a course on Oct. 6 and 8 on application of AI in diagnostics, patient care, workflow automation and predictive analytics.

Either course costs $65 and is open to any member of the public.

The yearlong AI program is funded by a $152,000 grant from Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges. The Legislature set aside $1 million was set aside to fund AI education across the state.

“We’re grateful for the Legislature’s investments. These programs help students prepare for in-demand and living-wage careers with industries that are looking to hire,” said Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges associate William Belden, who coordinates the application and award process for the State Board. “It all contributes to stronger families and communities.”

The grant will fund curriculum development, the purchase of equipment needed to support large language models and data sets necessary for coursework. Internship and job placements in cybersecurity related fields will also be available to students of the program.