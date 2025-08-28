Taking the reins: How several notable UW quarterbacks fared in their first season as the starter

Following are debut seasons from several notable University of Washington quarterbacks over the past quarter century. (Note: Numbers reflect the first year each began the season as the team’s starting QB.)

2001

Cody Pickett, R-So.

11 games, 125 QB rating, 55%, 2,696 yards, 12 TDs, 16 INTs

Career highlights: Finished as school’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions; Became Pac-10’s first-ever 4,000 yard passer during 2002 season.

2005

Isaiah Stanback, R-Jr.

11 games, 129 QB rating, 54%, 2,136 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs

Career highlights: Chosen in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, played primarily as a WR and won a Super Bowl in 2012 with Giants.

2007

Jake Locker, R-Fr.

12 games, 105 QB rating, 47%, 2,062 yards, 14 TDs, 15 INTs

Career highlights: Versatile QB was No. 8 pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2011 NFL draft after rushing for a school-record 1,939 career yards, while throwing for another 7,639.

2011

Keith Price, R-So.

13 games, 161 QB rating, 67%, 3,063 yards, 33 TDs, 11 INTs

Career highlights: Set school records for completion percentage and pass efficiency in 2011. Over three seasons as UW starter, threw for 8,921 yards and 75 TDs.

2015

Jake Browning, Fr.

12 games, 140 QB rating, 63%, 2,955 yards, 16 TDs, 10 INTs

Career highlights: Won 39 starts, the most ever by a Pac-12 QB, and set numerous UW season and career records; Won four straight Apple Cups; Played two NFL seasons with Bengals.

2020

Dylan Morris, R-Fr.

4 games, 136 QB rating, 61%, 897 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

Career highlights: Threw for 3,721 career yards before losing the starting job to Michael Penix Jr. He transferred to James Madison for his final season of eligibility.

2022

Michael Penix Jr., R-Jr.

13 games, 151 QB rating, 65%, 4,641 yards, 31 TDs, 8 INTs

Career highlights: Broke multiple UW records in his two seasons after transferring from Indiana; Finished second in 2023 Heisman voting before getting drafted No. 8 by Atlanta in the NFL Draft.

2024

Will Rogers, Gr.-Sr.

11 games, 148 QB rating, 71%, 2,458 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs

Career highlights: After transferring from Mississippi State, set a UW season and career record for completion percentage in his final season of college eligibility.