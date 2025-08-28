Washington State football predictions: A game-by-game preview of the 2025 season

vs. Idaho

Aug. 30 (7 p.m.)

In what figures to be a useful tune-up game for the rest of the schedule, which is chock full of travel and challenging matchups, WSU will handle business. It might not be the blowout some are expecting, but with so many newcomers on the squad, the Cougars will learn some lessons in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: WSU 28-17.

vs. San Diego St.

Sept. 6 (7:15 p.m.)

These Aztecs figure to be a stiffer challenge than last year’s, which the Cougars defeated with a fourth-quarter rally in San Diego. SDSU features lots of new pieces. WSU defenders will need to defang Michigan transfer QB Jayden Denegal, and with strong safety play and some pressure on the defensive line, the Cougs figure to be able to do so.

Prediction: WSU 24-19.

at North Texas

Sept. 13 (12:30 p.m.)

The Cougars will be mired in challenges visiting the Dallas area to face North Texas: Temperatures will likely soar, augmented even hotter by the artificial turf, and with former WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris at the helm of UNT’s team, the visitors will be in for a tough time defending the Mean Green’s frenetic offense.

Prediction: UNT 31-23.

vs. Washington

Sept. 20 (4:30 p.m.)

In Pullman’s first Apple Cup in three years, WSU will have its hands full with the UW, whose strengths appear to come on the defensive side of the ball. If the Cougars can force a turnover or two on sophomore QB Demond Williams Jr., they’ll put themselves in a good spot to win.

Prediction: WSU 17-13.

at Colorado St.

Sept. 27 (4:30 p.m.)

The Cougars have a strong record of late against the Rams, winning both matchups since 2022, but this group is a little different. Returning starting quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is never afraid to air it out, and with a host of FBS transfers on the roster, Colorado State will cash in on homefield advantage.

Prediction: CSU 27-17.

at Ole Miss

Oct. 11 (9:45 a.m.)

WSU will no doubt put up a compelling fight in this one, but the Cougars would do well to come away healthy and ready to complete a grueling back-to-back stretch of road games. The Rebels were picked to finish seventh in the SEC, and in such a hostile environment, WSU will struggle to generate enough offense to win.

Prediction: Ole Miss 27-16.

at Virginia

Oct. 18 (3:30 p.m.)

Virginia, picked to finish 14th of 17 teams in the ACC this season, isn’t exactly the vanguard of hostile environments. But a night kickoff in Charlottesville will still likely spell trouble for the Cougs, who will have to travel across the country for a second straight week to face another Power 4 foe, a tall task for any team.

Prediction: Virginia 24-13.

vs. Toledo

Oct. 25 (12:30 p.m.)

Toledo may not strike fear into the hearts of WSU fans, but picked to win the MAC, perhaps the Rockets should be taken more seriously. But the Cougars will be ready to snap out of the offensive woes that might plague them in previous weeks, rolling to a win.

Prediction: WSU 31-22.

at Oregon St.

Nov. 1 (5 p.m.)

In the first game of a nearly unheard of in-season home-and-home series, WSU will have a tough time traveling to Corvallis and leaving with a win. Texas/Duke transfer Maalik Murphy and the Beavers’ offense will be too much for the Cougs.

Prediction: OSU 28-20.

vs Louisiana Tech

Nov. 15 (7 p.m.)

Louisiana Tech will be replacing a lot on the defensive side of the ball this season, which is no way to walk into Pullman and beat WSU. The Cougs will be looking to get back on track after what profiles as a taxing stretch of road contests. Look for WSU to dispatch the Bulldogs with ease.

Prediction: WSU 34-14.

at James Madison

Nov. 22 (TBD)

The Dukes may be relatively new to FBS, making the jump from FCS just three years ago, but they’ve done so in style. Projected to win the Sun Belt East this season, JMU defenders like DBs Jacob Thomas and DJ Barksdale, DL Immanuel Bush and LB Trent Hendrick will make offense hard to come by for the Cougars.

Prediction: JMU 21-13.

vs. Oregon St.

Nov. 29 (3:30 p.m.)

WSU will need to win this game to reach six victories and earn bowl eligibility, and the Cougs will do just that. Look for them to make the proper adjustments from their earlier clash in Corvallis and head to a bowl for the ninth time in the last 10 full seasons.

Prediction: WSU 27-17.