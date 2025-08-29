Cracker Barrel quietly deletes Pride page, drops DEI references from website

By Muri Assunção New York Daily News

Cracker Barrel has quietly deleted a Pride page and removed references to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging employee resource groups from its website.

The changes, first reported by CNN, follow a highly publicized decision by the Tennessee-based restaurant chain to scrap a new logo after pressure from right-wing groups.

Until earlier this week, a page on the company’s website titled “Culture & Belonging” – designed to make “everyone (feel) at home at Cracker Barrel” – listed several employee-led resource groups that promoted Hispanic and Latino culture, empowered female employees and supported LGBTQ+ staff members, according to a Wayback Machine screengrab from Aug. 27.

It’s not clear exactly when the page was revamped, but when users now access it, all references to the employee groups have been removed.

In another page, which appeared to be online from September 2020 through at least the end of last year, the company stated that “on behalf of Cracker Barrel’s LGBTQ+ Alliance & DEIB Team, we want to celebrate YOU for being YOU.”

That page, which also included details on Pride celebrations in Nashville, appears to have now been deleted. Visitors trying to access it are redirected to the revamped “Culture & Belonging” page.

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday afternoon. In a statement to CNN, the company said the changes resulted from the removal of outdated content from the site.

“We have recently made updates to the Cracker Barrel website, including adding new content and removing out-of-date content,” the company said. “Several months ago, the Company also made changes to our Business Resource Groups that now focus all sponsorships or events on our corporate giving initiatives: addressing food insecurity, supporting community needs through food, and reducing food waste.”