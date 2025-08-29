Record-breaking heat to hit Spokane for Labor Day weekend

Folks who have held their fingers crossed for a warm Labor Day weekend are in for a treat as Spokane and surrounding areas move into a week of record-breaking September heat.

With temperatures for the weekend projected to be in the mid- to upper 90s, National Weather Service Spokesman Steven Van Horn said the region is fixing to be “hot and dry.”

The rest of the week is more of the same, with temperatures in some areas climbing to 101 on Tuesday. Coming out of Thursday, highs should fall to mid-90s for Friday, Van Horn said.

“We could be seeing heat that would be breaking records for the whole month of September, not just daily records,” Van Horn said. “It is quite unusual for this kind of heat this late in the season.”

While the risk of heat illness is reduced after people have had a summer to acclimate to warmer temperatures, Van Horn cautions that “it’s the kind of heat that would impact anybody.”

Kelli Hawkins, spokeswoman for the Spokane Regional Health District, said people should keep their home cool if possible, or otherwise look into spaces where they can “give their body a break” from the extreme heat.

Heat exhaustion commonly presents as sweating, paleness, tiredness or weakness, or muscle cramps, Hawkins said. If heat exhaustion is not addressed, it can lead to heat stroke. She said to call 911 immediately if someone’s body temperature hits 103 or higher, they are no longer sweating, and they are experiencing dizziness or nausea. They should be kept cool and hydrated until help arrives.

If people are planning to spend time outdoors this week, Hawkins said that now – before the worst of the heat – would be a good time to drink lots of water. Sports drinks can be good too, she said, but only in addition to water. Light-colored, loose clothing may also help keep cool, she said.

Libraries in Spokane are advertised as public cooling locations on the City of Spokane website. Bus riders who cannot pay their fare but say that they are travelling to a cooling center can ride free.

A community center on Cannon Street has been providing water, hydration sticks, sunscreen and snacks for the unhoused, said Dawn Kinder, Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services Director.