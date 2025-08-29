US stocks notch fresh record, buoyed by software rally

By Jessica Menton Bloomberg

US stocks notched a fresh record on Thursday, even as Nvidia Corp. shares slipped, as upbeat data on the economy and jobs offset a mixed earnings update from the world’s largest chipmaker.

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3% to top 6,500, finishing higher in four of the last 10 sessions. The Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.6%. Nvidia fell 0.8%, keeping broader gains in check after it gave a tepid revenue forecast for the current period. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, which houses Texas Instruments Inc. and Micron Technology Inc., rose 0.5%.

Nvidia trimmed some of its earlier losses premarket after Fox News reporter Liz Claman posted that the world’s largest chipmaker is in talks with the Trump administration about selling Blackwell AI chips to China and is willing to give the US a cut of those sales, citing an interview with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Analysts are staying bullish on Nvidia, boosting price targets even as the world’s most valuable company offered a forecast that underwhelmed investors.

“Nvidia is the stock to own, and if you don’t, you kind of have to as a money manager because it’s still the poster-child of the AI trade,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. His firm is overweight the stock. “But we aren’t buying more of it right after after it’s massive run in recent months.”

Looking ahead to Friday, traders’ eyes will remain glued to the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation - the so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index - which is forecast to climb 2.9% in July from a year earlier, well above the central bank’s 2% target.

Among individual stocks, CrowdStrike rose 4.6%, paring losses after the software company gave an outlook for third-quarter revenue that was weaker than expected. Snowflake jumped 20% after posting second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year forecast for product revenue and adjusted operating margin.

Cooper Companies tumbled 13% after the lens maker reduced its revenue outlook, with analysts noting repeated cuts in guidance. Pure Storage rallied 23% after the cloud-storage provider topped estimates for fiscal second-quarter results and raised its 2026 full-year forecast. Meantime, Phibro Animal Health jumped 19% after forecasting year net sales that beat the average analyst estimates.

On the economic front, the US economy expanded in the second quarter at a slightly faster pace than initially estimated on a pickup in business investment and an outsize boost from trade. Meanwhile, applications for US unemployment benefits edged down last week, suggesting employers are holding onto current workers amid economic uncertainty.

US pending sales of existing homes fell for a second month in July as potential buyers balked at still-elevated prices and borrowing costs, consistent with a sluggish housing market.

Elsewhere, retailers are being closely watched as Wall Street tries to gauge the current and potential future impact on costs and prices from tariffs. Five Below Inc. rose 3.9% after raising its profit outlook, saying it has passed on higher costs from tariffs to its customers who continue to embrace the retail chain’s budget-friendly products.

Dollar General Corp. rose 0.5% after reporting stronger-than-expected sales and raised its forecast, adding to signals that US shoppers are still willing to spend on items they see as good value. Urban Outfitters dropped 11% after the apparel retailer reported second-quarter results. While net sales came in slightly above consensus, shares have soared 42% this year heading into the print and reached an all-time high earlier this month.