Three observations: Washington State relies on defense to turn back Idaho

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Jimmy Rogers’ tenure as head coach at Washington State opened with a tense 13-10 win over FCS visitor Idaho on Saturday night at Gesa Field in Pullman. Here are three observations from the 93rd edition of the Battle of the Palouse rivalry game – a victory WSU had to sweat out with a go-ahead field goal in the final seconds.

Cougs lean on defense

WSU’s identity under its new leadership seems to be defense. That’s what kept the Cougars in front for most of the game while their offense struggled mightily to find its footing.

The Cougs’ defensive front plugged gaps between the tackles. WSU’s linebackers didn’t let too many Idaho rushes go for extra yards. And the Cougars’ secondary held Idaho’s passing game to just 51 yards.

WSU forced a turnover early in the second quarter to quell signs of Idaho momentum, and the Cougar defense logged another takeaway late in the third quarter to set up a short field goal, which gave the hosts a 10-0 lead and provided a needed bit of cushion with the Vandals refusing to go away quietly. WSU’s defense also stifled an Idaho drive in the final minutes with the game tied and momentum seemingly on the visitors’ side.

The most obvious issue for WSU’s defense was its inability to contain Idaho quarterback Joshua Wood when he escaped the pocket. Wood, a dual-threat transfer from Fresno State, rushed for a game-high 101 yards on 12 carries, almost exclusively to the edges. Wood gained 28 yards on keepers to the outside during Idaho’s 9-minute scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter, but WSU’s defense held firm down the stretch otherwise.

Surprise at quarterback and offensive toils

Most guessed senior Zevi Eckhaus would trot out as the Cougs’ starting quarterback, but WSU went with the surprise move and gave redshirt sophomore Jaxon Potter the nod.

Potter showed some expected signs of inexperience and missed some throws, but his first start was overall admirable. He went 24 of 31 for 209 yards and a touchdown, and didn’t throw a pick.

Potter’s finest moment came when the Cougs needed it most. With the score tied at 10-10, Potter led WSU on a nine-play, 59-yard drive that ended with Jack Stevens’ game-winning 32-yard field goal. Potter completed passes of 19 and 14 yards during the series.

If there was any bright spot on a rough evening for WSU’s offense, it was Potter. The Cougs never really found any consistency. They had plenty of unforced penalties. Their rushing game was nonexistent. And they made a baffling decision to sit Potter in the third quarter for a couple of drives, replacing him with freshman backup Julian Dugger, who didn’t look prepared for the moment.

Led by defense, Vandals put FCS on notice

Expected by most to be blown out, Idaho looked like Washington State’s equal throughout the night – and in many facets, the visitors from the Big Sky looked superior to their foe from the Pac-12.

Idaho’s defensive front, in particular, outplayed WSU’s offensive line throughout the night. Counting yards lost from sacks, the Cougars recorded 3 rushing yards on 22 attempts. WSU’s leading rusher, Kirby Vorhees, managed 19 yards on six attempts, with 11 of those yards coming on one rush.

WSU went three-and-out on four drives and only on two possessions did the Cougars impress – the late 2-minute drive and a pass-heavy touchdown possession early in the second quarter. Otherwise, WSU needed a turnover in Idaho territory in order to produce any points.

The Vandal defense kept the score manageable until the final moments, and with its deficit at just 10-7 with about 2 minutes remaining, Idaho’s defensive front forced a turnover that led to a game-tying field goal.

Idaho was inconsistent on offense, but its rushing game showed promise and its new quarterback had encouraging moments. If the Idaho defense continues to play like it did, the Vandals may be primed for another run to the FCS playoffs.