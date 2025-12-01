Ryan Nembhard erupts for 28 points, 10 assists in Mavericks win over Nuggets

From staff reports

DENVER – Here’s a story you might have heard before: A Nembhard is defying expectations in the NBA.

Former Gonzaga standout Ryan Nembhard is quickly following in his brother Andrew’s footsteps by shining on basketball’s brightest stage.

Nembhard, an undrafted rookie, put together the best game in his young career on Monday with 28 points and 10 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 131-121 win over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Nembhard made 12 of 14 attempts from the field, hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts and had no turnovers.

“I’m feeling great,” Nembhard said in a postgame interview. “Always got confidence in my game, I put so much work in, and I’m just confident in what I do. So, nice to get a win out here.”

Nembhard’s opportunities have only grown as All-Star guard Kyrie Irving sits out with an ACL injury. Nembhard posted a career-high 35 minutes Monday. He’s started the last three games, and scored 17 points with four assists in his first start against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Nembhard is averaging 5.4 points and 2.9 assists on the season. He led the nation and set the Gonzaga single-season assists record with 344 last year.

Dallas teammate Klay Thompson (WSU) added 15 points (5 of 10 from the field) against the Nuggets.

Andrew Nembhard, also a former Gonzaga standout, has become a key part of the Indiana Pacers after being selected in the second round of the 2022 draft. He’s averaging 17.2 points and 6.2 assists a game, rising from 10 points and five assists last year, where he helped the Pacers to the NBA Finals.