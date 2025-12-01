This day in history: WSU head coach Sweeney resigns. Gonzaga looks to add new buildings to its campus

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Washington State University’s head football coach Jim Sweeney resigned “after a long week of reflection.”

He must have been reflecting on his record of 26 wins, 59 losses and one tie as the WSU coach.

He said he felt that “we have achieved much, but not as much as I would have liked to achieve in victories.”

Spokesman-Review sports columnist Harry Missildine said the story would have turned out differently if it weren’t for “harrowing twists of fortunes, over the past two seasons.”

He was referring to a number of last-possession “unlooked-for turns of the screw, which changed two seasons of promise to autumns of regret.”

Missildine counted seven victories turned into defeats by single errors over the past two seasons alone.

From 1925: Gonzaga University announced an ambitious building plan that would more than double its student capacity.

“Gonzaga now has a student body of little over 800,” said school president Father Walter J. Fitzgerald. “With the completion of the building program we are expecting an enrollment of 2,000.”

The school aimed to build three new buildings: a science hall, a new “college hall,” and a central heating plant/service building. The school hoped to complete them by the school’s “golden jubilee” in 1927. Three more buildings, including a new dormitory, were planned after completion of the first three.

Fitzgerald said the results would result in a “greater Gonzaga.”