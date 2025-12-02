Christmas Bureau couple: Volunteering together is part of the fun for the Kosteleckys

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Lenny and Joe Kostelecky have been volunteering at the Christmas Bureau together for the past 12 years, making the event an important part of their holiday celebration.

The Christmas Bureau, now in its 79th year, is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide a grocery store voucher to families in need, along with a book and a toy for each child.

Lenny Kostelecky works in the toy room, helping parents pick out the perfect toys for their children. Her husband is on the toy restock crew, making sure the toy room stays stocked with gifts throughout the day.

“It’s our Christmas time,” Lenny Kostelecky said. “Our kids are older and the grandkids are older.”

Lenny Kostelecky’s sister, Carol Christianson, was a Christmas Bureau volunteer first, and she recruited her to volunteer after she retired.

“I roped him in from the beginning,” Lenny Kostelecky said of her husband. “My sister roped me in when I retired; she got me started.”

For a while, she also assisted toy buyer Cheryl Taam, poring through catalogs and placing orders for months at a time.

“It was her and I for a long time,” she said. “Now we’ve got more people helping, and it’s so much nicer.”

The couple was hooked after their first year at the Bureau.

“It’s just all the people,” she said. “There’s so many that are so grateful.”

Joe Kostelecky said he enjoys seeing the faces of children as they go through the Bureau with their parents.

“It was just amazing,” he said.

While both find helping at the Christmas Bureau fulfilling, it is hard work. Joe Kostelecky will be reducing the number of days he’s available this year, both because he’s taking care of his sick mother and because his body isn’t up to long days of hauling heavy boxes any more.

“My knees and shoulders are falling apart,” he said.

Joe Kostelecky said he will miss the people, both his fellow volunteers and the recipients.

“It was harder and harder for me the last couple years,” he said. “The last few years I’ve been on cardboard duty, breaking down the boxes. Then I don’t have to walk so much.”

“We still plan on working the event, just not as much,” his wife said.

Joe Kostelecky is not alone. Many of the volunteers are older, and every year some have to step down for health or other reasons.

“The only thing I think they need is more younger people,” his wife said. “A lot of us are turning old.”

But Lenny Kostelecky will still be at the Christmas Bureau every day this year, continuing her tradition of giving back. She remembers her childhood, raised by a single mom of four girls. The family struggled to make ends meet, but they always had a good Christmas because friends of her mother would dress up as Santa and bring gifts for the children, she said.

“We were lucky enough to have help,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to turn around and do it for others.”

Donations

Early donations that have been received since March have added $44,067.66 to the Christmas Bureau collection, bringing the year-to-date total to $68,627.55. The goal is to collect $600,000 to pay for grocery store vouchers for each family and a toy and a book for each child.

The Madeline Muths Memorial Fund at the Innovia Foundation donated $23,540.80.

The Spalding Family, of Newman Lake, donated $5,000 via the Innovia Foundation.

The Spokane Chiefs donated $3,000, $2,500 of which came from the auction of a special -edition jersey worn during the 2024 Teddy Bear Toss game and $500 from the “Slap Stick Challenge” between the three local television stations.

Avista Corporation donated $3,000.

The William A. Crosetto Charitable Foundation at the Innovia Foundation contributed $2,578.60.

The Guy and Ruth Reed Memorial Fund at the Innovia Foundation gave $2,278.

Marilyn Frei, of Spokane, contributed $500. An anonymous donor sent $500 via DAFgiving360. Eileen Thorpe, of Coeur d’Alene, donated $500. Michael Pearson gave $500. J. Ridlington sent $500 through EBS Financial Services. Marlene Palmer donated $500 via PayPal.

An anonymous member of the Maranatha Slavic Church donated $320.

Mike and Christie Hinnen, of Spokane, gave $250.

Linda and Ed Eitzman, of Spokane Valley, gave $200. Ann Marie McLellan donated $200 via PayPal, writing, “God bless you and those who receive these PJ’s.”

Michael Majeski sent $150 via PayPal in memory of Mary Louise Hutton.

Jim and Molly Preston, of Spokane, donated $100, writing, “Please accept this gift to the Christmas Bureau in memory of Louise Hutton, with thanks for your good works for our community.” The Barbara Augusta Gift Fund sent $100.

Linda Wirch sent $100 via PayPal “in memory of my sweet friend, JoNell Edlin, who was incredibly loving, caring and nurturing to all. She made the world a better place and will forever be in my heart.” William Arnold gave $100 via PayPal in memory of Mary Louise (Weeze) Hutton.

An anonymous donor gave $100 via Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC.

Diane Huber contributed $50 via PayPal.

Judith Horton, of Coeur d’Alene, gave seven donations of $5 each.