Princeton transfer Caden Pierce set to take Gonzaga visit on Jan. 2

Caden Pierce’s recruiting tour has already taken the Princeton transfer to a few of college basketball’s most prestigious programs, with a recent visit to Purdue and a trip to Duke on Tuesday that coincided with the Blue Devils’ ACC/SEC Challenge matchup with Florida.

Pierce is scheduled to see UConn on Dec. 16, but he’ll wind up in the Pacific Northwest for his next visit, revealing to On3.com he plans to travel to Gonzaga the first week of January.

Pierce’s Gonzaga visit aligns with the team’s home West Coast Conference opener against Seattle U on Jan. 2. After that trip, the former Ivy League Player of the Year is expected to take one more visit, to Louisville on Jan. 13, before announcing his commitment.

The former Princeton standout revealed to ESPN last week he was planning a trip to Gonzaga and released his timeline of official visits on Tuesday. Pierce played three seasons with the Tigers from 2022-25 and is redshirting in 2025-26 with the expectation he’ll have one more year of eligibility in 2026-27.

The 6-foot-7 wing played high school basketball with Gonzaga’s Braden Huff at Glenbard West in the Chicago area, winning an Illinois state championship in 2022. The two also teamed up on the AAU Illinois Wolves as part of the Under Armour circuit.

The younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, Caden averaged 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists over his three seasons at Princeton. He won Ivy League Player of the Year honors in 2023-24 and was named to the Lou Henson Mid Major All-America Team while averaging 16.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg and 3.2 apg while shooting 54% from the field, 34% from the 3-point line and 76% from the free-throw line.