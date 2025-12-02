Sabrina Carpenter slams White House for using her song in ‘evil’ video

By Brendan Morrow USA TODAY

After the White House used a Sabrina Carpenter song without her permission, the pop star is keeping her response short and sweet.

The “Espresso” singer, 26, took to X to slam the White House for using her song “Juno” to accompany a video showing individuals being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 2. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson hit back in a statement provided to USA TODAY, which referenced the lyrics to another Carpenter song, “Manchild.”

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country,” Jackson said. “Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Carpenter is just the latest pop singer to take issue with the White House’s use of their music.

In November, Olivia Rodrigo spoke out after the Department of Homeland Security and the White House used the singer’s 2023 song “all-american bitch” to promote self-deportations among undocumented immigrants on social media.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” Rodrigo said at the time, according to Billboard and Rolling Stone.

In response, a spokesperson for the DHS told USA TODAY, in a statement that referenced the lyrics to Rodrigo’s song, “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

Carpenter, a Grammy-winning singer who has been riding a surge in popularity ever since the release of her hit 2024 single “Espresso,” previously told fans she was “sorry about our country” during a concert in Seattle after President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris. She said on stage at the time, “To the women in here, I love you so, so, so, so, so much.”