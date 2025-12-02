The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane woman whose basement flooded with sewage likely to receive $62,000 settlement form city

The Spokane City Council is considering a $62,000 settlement with a woman whose basement was flooded with sewage in May following a pressurized cleaning of the sewer system by city crews. (Christopher Anderson)
By Emry Dinman emryd@spokesman.com(509) 459-5472

A Spokane woman whose furnished basement was flooded with sewage following city maintenance behind her home will likely receive a $62,000 settlement, which the City Council is scheduled to approve on Dec. 15.

City crews in May had been conducting a pressurized cleaning of the sewer system near Alisha Johnson’s home on Euclid Avenue, causing a rupture that poured sewage into the home’s furnished basement, which included two bedrooms, according to the claim. Johnson’s initial claim requested at least $100,000 in damages.

The city does not admit to any fault under the terms of the settlement agreement.