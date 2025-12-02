This day in history: ‘Portly gentleman’ Isaac Stern impressed S-R reviewer. Salvation Army staff successfully evacuated smoke-filled shelter
From 1975: World-famous violin virtuoso Isaac Stern “filled the (Spokane) Opera House Monday night with some of the most superb violin music this generation is likely to hear.”
“The listener at a Stern concert hardly knows what to expect when this portly gentleman with the shock of white hair (he is actually middle-aged) ambles onstage like an Alfred Hitchcock in tails,” wrote Spokesman-Review critic Larry Young. “But when he starts to play, the fireworks begin.”
This was Stern’s second Spokane appearance in two years. He played to a capacity audience at Expo ’74. Young said he was careful “not to repeat any part of the previous program.”
The audience this time at the Opera House was not quite as full. Young described the crowd as “small.”
From 1925: Staff members staged a “thrilling rescue of 30 babies and 44 girls” from the smoke-filled Salvation Army home for women on Garland Avenue.
“Half-blinded by clouds of smoke that filled the building, the little army of workers, fearing the worst, carried the mothers and babies to safety in an adjoining cottage,” said the Spokane Chronicle. “Every one was reported safe and unharmed when the blaze was finally located in the laundry and extinguished.”
The fire broke out when a bundle of baby clothes fell into a dryer. Firefighters extinguished it before it could spread.
Also on this day
(From onthisday.com)
1927: Anthropologist Davidson Black announces to the Geological Society of China that ancient humanlike fossils from Zhoukoudian, China, are a new species, which he names “Sinanthropus pekinensis” (Peking Man), now known as Homo erectus.