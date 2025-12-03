‘I’m a US citizen.’ Federal agents detain woman during traffic stop in Key Largo

By Milena Malaver and David Goodhue Miami Herald

MIAMI — Federal agents, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, were once again seen in the Florida Keys on Wednesday as immigration operations continue to intensify in the area.

In Key Largo, in front of Pink Plaza at mile marker 103.4, agents stopped a woman driving a white Toyota Corolla and surrounded the vehicle. Video recorded by a Miami Herald reporter shows an agent forcibly pulling the woman from her car. Agents with ICE, CBP and U.S Border Patrol could be seen.

She can be heard screaming as agents attempt to handcuff her.

“I’m a U.S. citizen, please help me,” she shouted after agents forced her to the ground. “This is unfair. Why are you doing this to me?”

Agents then placed her in a patrol vehicle. She was released a short time later.

Border patrols agents were staging the operation at Rowell’s Waterfront Park at mile marker 104.5 on the bayside of Key Largo. The activity spanned from about 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday’s actions came after 12 people were detained in the Florida last week during immigration operations.