Kid’s stage review: Whoa! ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ is magic onstage

By Maxwell Bullis, age 8 For The Spokesman-Review

I have watched “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (the claymation classic film) a lot. I was most looking forward to seeing my favorite character, the Abominable Snowman, on stage, and I was going to be disappointed if I didn’t see it.

Boy, did I freak out when I saw it.

The Abominable Snowman and Lion (puppets) were awesome, because the Abominable Snowman was super big and super cool. His eyes lit up and his arms moved above his head. He was at least two-people tall. The lion had a deep and mighty voice (voiced by Ed Bryan, who also played doe Clarice’s father).

The (Misfit Toys) puppets were movable and very good, detailed and good-voiced.

I was surprised to see young kids on stage, because I thought it was only grown-ups.

The elves, like Hermey (played by Jack Rodewald) were super elf-y, because they had hats and shoes, just like elves.

(Lead actor) Connie Mack (Overstreet, who plays Rudolph) is good when a storm is coming. His body was in a position like if he were in a real storm. Yukon Cornelius (played by Aaron Robertson) made me laugh hard.

The set was so wintery that I couldn’t believe a person has those design skills.

The music was so beautiful, I would put it on when I’m in my bath. Piping in music is what I usually hear (at musicals) and hearing it live is better because it is not usual to hear.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was the best song, because it was the name of the play and we (the audience) all got to sing along.